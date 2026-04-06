<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Total Collection Till April 6: Ranveer Singh Film Is Unstoppable At Rs 1622 Crore

After two weeks and three weekends, Dhurandhar 2 has minted Rs 1622 crore (gross) worldwide as per Jio Studios numbers.

As per Jio Studios numbers, the film minted Rs 394 crore overseas till April 6. The domestic collections stand at Rs 1228 crore (gross), while the net stand at Rs 1041 crore.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On Day 18, Dhurandhar: The Revenge collected a net of ₹28.75 crore across 14,229 shows in India.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar: The Revenge started its box office journey with ₹102.55 crore on March 19.

The numbers were consolidated by ₹80.72 crore on March 20 and ₹113 crore on March 21.

On March 22, the film was allotted 21,633 shows in India and made ₹114.85 crore.

On March 23-the first Monday since the film's release-the numbers dropped to ₹65 crore.

Throughout the first week, collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before stepping into the weekend.

From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Beats Baahubali 2 But Not Pushpa 2

Ranveer Singh's film fell two days short in the race to mint ₹1,000 crore (net) in all languages, compared to Pushpa 2.

While Allu Arjun's blockbuster scripted history in 16 days, Dhurandhar 2 achieved the milestone in 18 days.

Tracing its stellar run at the box office, Sacnilk reported: "What makes this run even more remarkable is its pan-India performance. The dubbed versions in Tamil and Telugu, though contributing smaller shares, have helped push the overall total past the 1,000 crore net landmark. Even though the Hindi version alone is expected to breach this mark in the coming days."

SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2, which set the benchmark of minting crores in record days, collected ₹1,030.40 crore (net) in India in a month.

About Dhurandhar 2

Dhurandhar, released in December 2025, emerged as the year's highest-grossing film and the top earner in a single language. The new film surpassed the lifetime haul of Dhurandhar within 11 days.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in this instalment.