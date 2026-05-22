Shaan's Wife Radhika Opens Up About Battling Depression, Credits Singer's Support For 'Hardest Phase Of Life'

Bollywood stalwart singer Shaan's wife Radhika Mukherjee has opened up about battling depression and called it “one of the hardest phases” of her life in an emotional birthday gratitude note.

Taking to her social media account, on the occasion of her birthday on May 21, Radhika penned a heartfelt message reflecting on her healing journey, growth, and also the unwavering support she received from her husband Shaan and family during difficult times.

Sharing the post, she wrote, “Thank you everyone for the beautiful birthday wishes, the love, the calls, the messages and the warmth. I felt every bit of it. This year feels different. Personal. Powerful. Full circle.”

Radhika further revealed that she had gone through severe depression and credited her husband Shaan and family for helping her navigate through the dark phase.

She wrote, “I've never hidden the fact that I went through depression. It was one of the hardest phases of my life. But I also never stopped believing that healing was possible and I know I could not have done it without the unwavering support of my family...my husband @singer_shaan , my children @sohamukherji @maahiforyou my sisters and my parents who held me through it all.”

Radhika also shared how the last year transformed her emotionally and mentally as she worked towards self-awareness and healing. “Today, I stand in a very different space. Happier. Lighter. More aware. More authentic to who I truly am,” she added.

Radhika further went on to reveal that she recently received her diploma in ‘Integrative Counselling Therapy', calling it the biggest gift she could give herself ahead of her birthday. “My present to myself this year was growth. And I think this may be my proudest birthday yet,” she wrote.

For the uninitiated, Radhika Mukherjee is married to singer Shaan and the couple has two children together.

Talking about Shaan, the singer is known for hit songs like Tanha Dil, Chand Sifarish, and Behti Hawa Sa Tha Woh and many more.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)