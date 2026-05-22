<i>Karuppu</i> Day 7 Box Office Collection: Suriya-Trisha Krishnan's Film Is Steady At Rs 114 Crore

The one-week box office report of Karuppu is finally here. Led by Suriya and Trisha Krishnan, the fantasy action drama has collected over Rs 114 crore in the Indian box office within just seven days of release.

Day 7 Collection

Directed by RJ Balaji, the film collected Rs 8.3 crore on Thursday across 5,140 shows nationwide, reported Sacnilk. Out of this, Tamil screenings contributed Rs 7 crore, while the Telugu version added another Rs 1.3 crore.

Day-Wise Breakup

Looking at the film's performance over the past week, Karuppu opened with Rs 15.5 crore. The collections witnessed a massive jump over the weekend, with the movie earning Rs 24.15 crore on day 2 and Rs 28.35 crore on day 3.

Despite the expected weekday slowdown, the film managed to hold steady at the box office. It minted Rs 14.3 crore on day 4, followed by Rs 12.75 crore on day 5 and Rs 10.7 crore on day 6, before collecting another Rs 8.3 crore on day 7.

Total Collection

With this, Karuppu's total India net collection now stands at Rs 114.05 crore, while the India gross collection has touched Rs 132.05 crore.

The film has also been performing impressively in overseas markets. On day 7 alone, Karuppu earned Rs 3 crore internationally, taking its total overseas gross collection to Rs 57 crore. This pushes the film's worldwide gross total to Rs 189.05 crore.

Day 7 Occupancy

In terms of occupancy, Karuppu registered an overall occupancy rate of 30.5 percent on its seventh day. Tamil screenings registered 34.31 percent occupancy across 3,599 shows. Breaking it down, morning shows recorded 19.92 percent occupancy, afternoon shows registered 33.23 percent, evening shows saw 38.38 percent occupancy and night shows peaked at 45.69 percent.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version recorded an overall occupancy rate of 15.88 percent. Morning shows stood at 11.27 percent occupancy, afternoon shows registered 18.64 percent, evening shows saw 15.18 percent occupancy and night shows recorded 15.91 percent.

Karuppu Cast

Backed by Dream Warrior Pictures, Karuppu stars Suriya as Karuppuswamy, Trisha Krishnan as Preethi, RJ Balaji as Baby Kannan, Sshivada as Kanmani and Anagha Maaya Ravi as Binu.