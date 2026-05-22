Anusha Dandekar Clarifies Cryptic Note 'Thanking God' After Internet Connects It to Ex Karan Kundrra

If you have been scrolling through Instagram lately, chances are you have already come across clips of Karan Kundrra proposing to longtime girlfriend Tejasswi Prakash on the Netflix show Desi Bling. The dreamy on-screen proposal quickly went viral and became one of the most talked-about moments online.

Soon after the clips started circulating, Karan's ex-girlfriend Anusha Dandekar shared a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories that instantly grabbed attention. Her post read, “I'm Thanking God!!! #iykyk.”

Although Anusha neither mentioned anyone nor directly referred to the proposal, the timing of the post was enough to spark speculation on social media. Many users began wondering whether the message was indirectly aimed at her former boyfriend.

Now, Anusha Dandekar has attempted to clear the air. Taking to her Instagram Stories once again, she clarified that the post had nothing to do with anyone else and that she was simply thanking God for her “own reasons.”

In her follow-up note, she wrote, “Omg, Clearly you Don't Know, especially articles! When I talk about something specific, I say so, If I'm Thanking GOD for my own reasons, you still make it about that and then come at me, for your own assumption! Unreal!”

Ending the clarification on a playful note, she added, “And for all the cute DM's, I saw all & I agree. Now everyone can assume what you wrote to me, Love yooou.”

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For the unversed, Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar reportedly began dating in 2015. The former couple also co-hosted MTV's Love School together between 2016 and 2019. However, their relationship ended during the lockdown in 2020. Their breakup made headlines after Anusha publicly hinted at betrayal and dishonesty in the relationship.

Meanwhile, Karan and Tejasswi's love story began inside the Bigg Boss 15 house in 2021, where the two first met and eventually fell in love. Since then, the couple has remained open about their relationship.

Interestingly, during her appearance on Desi Bling, Tejasswi was also asked about the cheating allegations that surfaced online after Karan's breakup with Anusha. Defending her partner, she said, “We all have our pasts. Somebody's past is out there in public. Whether he cheated or not, again, we don't know, because he has told me. He thought, ‘I don't care if the world knows, you need to know the real thing.'”