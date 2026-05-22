When Late PM Rajiv Gandhi Wrote A Letter To Alisha Chinai: 'Thank You For Letting Me Have Your Compact Disc Of Hindi Pop Songs'

Bollywood ace singer Alisha Chinai recently took a trip down memory lane as she shared a rare photograph with former late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi.

She also shared a picture of the heartfelt letter that was penned by him addressed to the singer in 1989.

Calling it an “epic moment” and a treasured memory from a “golden era,” Alisha's posted the picture and the letter on her social media account.

Alisha shared a vintage picture featuring a young version of herself posing beside Rajiv Gandhi.

In the picture, the singer is seen sporting curly hair while standing right next to the late Prime Minister who is seen standing besides her in a classic white kurta-pyjama look.

She also shared a photograph of the personal letter sent to her by Rajiv Gandhi on the official Prime Minister letterhead dated May 27, 1989. In the letter, he thanked Alisha for sending him a compact disc of Hindi pop songs and mentioned that he had enjoyed listening to it.

He wrote, “Dear Ms. Chinoy, Thank you for your letter of the 25th April. I too was delighted to make your acquaintance. Thank you for letting me have your compact disc of Hindi pop songs. I have greatly enjoyed listening to it. Thank you too for your English song Prize Possession. I am glad you have got involved with the proposed Saturday youth programme. I look forward to the results of your efforts. Yours sincerely,”

The letter was seen signed by ‘Rajiv Gandhi' and dated ‘New Delhi, May 27, 1989'.

Sharing the pictures, Alisha captioned the post, “Epic Moment and a Rare Pic with Then PM Shri Rajiv Gandhi !!! That was a Golden Era … I Will always Treasure that Personable Heartfelt Letter @rahulgandhi”

Talking about Alisha Chinai, the singer is touted as one of the most iconic pop voices in the Indian music industry.

She rose to fame in the 1990s with hit tracks like ‘Made In India' song that also featured herself and actor-model ‘Made In India'.

She has been the voice behind iconic songs Kajra Re, Tinka Tinka, Oh La La, and Zooby Zooby. Her album Made In India is still regarded as one of the most successful Indian pop albums of all time.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)