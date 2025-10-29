<i>Made In India</i> Hitmaker Alisha Chinai Looks Unrecognisable In Latest Pics

The name Alisha Chinai may not ring a bell for many Gen-Z's unless they were exposed to all kinds of music growing up, but the singer's name popularised Made In India not just for clothes or any other entity, but also people (read: men).

Alisha Chinai, who was the poster girl of indie pop music in the 1990s courtesy her songs Made In India, Lover Girl, and Dil De De Mujhko, shared her recent photo on Instagram and millennials are in shock and how.

The singer, now 60, is unrecognisable in the picture.

"Don't Miss The Moment... for Soon it will become but a Memory," she captioned her post.

A social media user shared Alisha China's picture on her X page, saying "People of my generation will instantly know who she is".

People of my generation will instantly know who she is. pic.twitter.com/Mk4PwRcsc8 — Sapna Madan (@sapnamadan) October 28, 2025

Her post received several comments with many actually making the right guess that it was indeed Alisha Chinai. There was also a section of X users whose mind was blown away when they realised it was Alisha Chinai.

"I love her songs very much, be it Maine jisko chaha mil gaya; kajrare or the most celebrated Made In India," wrote one.

A surprised fan asked, "Alisha Chinai?"

Another said, "Botox gone wrong ? Made In India remains a favourite".

"Oh shocking, Alisha Chinai. What has happened to her, my god?" wrote another user.

Apart from a thriving indie pop career, Alisha Chinai also enjoyed popularity with a series of Bollywood chartbusters in songs from the 1990s to the mid 2010's such as Ruk Ruk Ruk, Sexy Sexy Mujhe Log Bole, Pyaar Aaya, Kajra Re, Chot Dil Pe Lagi, Touch Me, and Tinka Tinka.

The singer has been missing from the spotlight for quite some time now, with her last song being Dil Tu Hee Bata from 2013's Krrish which she sang with Zubeen Garg.