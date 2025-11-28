Alisha Chinai Opens Up About Why She Left Bollywood: "Felt Burnt Out, Refused To Sign Illegal Contracts"

Alisha Chinai, who has many hit songs to her credit, recently opened up about why she left Bollywood. During a recent chat, Alisha Chinai said her decision was an amalgamation of personal and professional factors. In terms of professional compulsions, Alisha revealed the ugly realities of the music industry where artistes are "made" to sign illegal contracts.

During a chat with Free Press Journal, Alisha said, "To be honest, I was just bored with Bollywood music. I felt a little burnt out as an artist. I wanted to do something different. So, I stayed away, and there were other reasons as well, like all the politics going on."

"The copyright issues for artists, the injustice, and the lack of fair play. We were just being made to sign contracts which were, in my opinion, completely illegal. So, I refused to sign them, and that was another reason why people didn't choose to call me, which is fine. It suited me fine. I also had to stay away for a very long time because I had some personal issues. So, there were various reasons," Alisha detailed why she chose to stay away from the limelight.

Alisha's Claim To Fame

Alisha had a stellar run in the 90s and 2000s. But since 2013, she has recorded only one song for a Hindi film— Zindagi Meri Dance Dance in the 2017 film Daddy. Her last hit was Dil Tu Hi Bata from Krrish 3 (2013).

Apart from film music, Alisha has made a distinct name in the Indi-pop scene. Her albums Babydoll and Bombay Girl established her as a distinctive voice in the arena of pop music. But it was the success of Made in India in 1997 that made her a household name across India.