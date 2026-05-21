Watch: Janhvi Kapoor's Ball Hit Bystander During Match With Pat Cummins. Actor Apologises

Janhvi Kapoor, who was in Hyderabad recently, played a friendly match with Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins at a mall in the city. In a viral video, Janhvi is seen hitting a ball bowled by Pat Cummins; the shot struck a bystander's camera. Later, Janhvi Kapoor shared a note on Instagram apologising to the bystander.

Janhvi wrote in her note, "Sorry to whoever's eye I hit with the ball. Still finding my balance clearly but always a #newbalance baby."

In the viral videos, Janhvi is seen hitting the delivery from the Australian fast bowler with power. Her shot flew straight toward the audience gathered near the stage.

Most of the fans near the stage were recording Janhvi on their phones when the ball hit one person's camera or phone.

The clip also shows Rannvijay Singha picking up the phone and the ball, and eventually gifting the ball to the bystander.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Peddi, in which she plays Achiyyamma and shares the screen with Ram Charan. The recently released Peddi trailer presents her as a cheerful, warm woman. The film is set to hit theatres on June 4, 2026.