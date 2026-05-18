<i>Peddi</i> Trailer X Reactions: Internet Divided Over Ram Charan's Rural Drama

The much-awaited trailer of Peddi, starring Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor, is finally out - and social media users have a lot to say.

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi promises a larger-than-life rural sports drama packed with emotion, action and plenty of mass moments.

The trailer introduces Ram Charan as a gifted athlete whose passion for sports defines his life. Whether it is cricket or wrestling, his character appears unstoppable. But his journey is not easy, as power struggles and personal battles threaten to derail his dreams.

While the trailer gives fans a glimpse of grand visuals, reactions on X have been sharply divided.

A section of viewers was clearly underwhelmed.

One user wrote, "#Peddi trailer was slightly disappointing. The cut felt too long, and it was hard to even complete the trailer itself. Hope the movie turns out much better than the trailer."

Another read, "#Peddi Trailer is Below Average. Trailer could have been much better ,its like i am watching 2-3 bollywood sports drama combined."

A third user felt the film looked too formulaic and posted, "#Peddi is another typical south masala movie which will work on Day 1 but will fall flat on Monday. #PeddiTrailer is Disappointing, Whole trailer went in Aura Farming of #RamCharan but sad thing is Ram charan is the only good thing in this trailer."

Sharing a similar sentiment, another viewer wrote, "Just watched #Peddi trailer and i feel that barring those big event movies, most telugu movies are stuck in a similar zone, they follow same patterns with same eye candy female roles and elevation sequences we've been watching for ages, just disappointing."

Some also pointed fingers at the background score and editing.

One reaction read, "Pretty average trailer. Not a single goosebumps moment. Not a single wow scene. Too many slow motion shots. BGM is mediocre. Sorry, Ram Charan, but there was nothing exciting about Peddi trailer."

Another user echoed the same thought, saying, "Expected a solid mass trailer for #Peddi but it turned out below average. Visuals are decent but the BGM is very weak and failed to create impact. Still keeping hopes high for the film."

But not everyone was disappointed.

Many fans came out strongly in support of the trailer and especially Ram Charan's screen presence.

One user praised it, writing, "Trailer looks solid with stand out performance from #RamCharan, refreshing BGM & extraordinary visuals & shots."

Another fan celebrated Ram Charan's transformation, posting, "#PeddiTrailer hits hard & loud. Vintage #RamCharan in a never-seen-before raw avatar. This is peak Mega Power Star energy. Strong emotional core + grand visuals by Buchi Babu Sana."

About The Movie

Directed by Buchi Babu Sana, Peddi looks like much more than just a sports drama. Set in a rural landscape, the film tells the story of a determined villager who uses sports to unite his community and protect their pride against a powerful rival.

The film is all set for a theatrical release on June 4, 2026, with premiere shows reportedly beginning a day earlier on June 3.

ALSO READ: Peddi Trailer: Ram Charan Shines As A Crossover Athlete In Buchi Babu Sana's Rural Drama