<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh Film Holds Steady At Rs 1,115.67 Crore In India Amid <i>Bhooth Bangla</i> Release

Ranveer Singh's Lyari saga, Dhurandhar 2 picks up numbers on fifth Sunday after registering lowest earnings on April 17. On Sunday, the film minted ₹5.20 crore, taking its domestic total to ₹1,115.67 crore (net) and ₹1,335.54 crore (gross). Worldwide, the film stands at ₹1,756.64 crore, cementing its position as the third-highest-grossing Indian film, as per Sacnilk.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Week 1: ₹674.17 crore (domestic).

Week 2: ₹263.65 crore (domestic).

Week 3: ₹110.60 crore (domestic).

Week 4: ₹54.70 crore (domestic).

Week 5 (weekend): ₹12.55 crore (domestic).

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhurandhar 2 started with ₹102.55 crore on March 19. First-week collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before the second weekend. Numbers hovered between ₹20–30 crore in Week 2, dropping to single digits for two consecutive days in Week 3 before rising. Week 4 registered its lowest earnings so far.

From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Sets Many Records, But...

Dhurandhar 2 has minted ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide, pushing the franchise total (with the first film) to ₹3,019.35 crore and cementing its position as the first Indian franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark. (For context, the Baahubali franchise stands at ₹2,438 crore and Pushpa at ₹2,092.20 crore, per Sacnilk.)

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries or China.

Bhooth Bangla vs. Dhurandhar 2

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite for Bhooth Bangla after 14 years. Boasting a stellar cast, the film sets high expectations thanks to nostalgia. It opened to mixed reviews but has minted impressive numbers at the box office so far.

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in Dhuandhaar 2, which released in theaters on March 19.