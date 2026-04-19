<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 31: Ranveer Singh's Film Becomes Third-Highest Grossing Indian Movie (Worldwide)

- Dhurandhar 2 earned Rs 4.65 crore in India on its 31st day, rising from Rs 2.70 crore.
- The film's India gross is Rs 1329.31 crore with a nett of Rs 1110.47 crore after one month.
- Dhurandhar 2 surpassed the first film's Rs 890 crore to become top-grossing Hindi movie domestically.
Ranveer Singh's spy thriller Dhurandhar 2, directed by Aditya Dhar, saw a modest uptick on its 31st day in India.
What's Happening
- The film minted Rs 4.65 crore on Saturday, up from Rs 2.70 crore on Friday.
- This marks a sharp drop from the previous Saturday's Rs 13.50 crore.
- Dhurandhar 2's India gross now stands at Rs 1329.31 crore, with a nett of Rs 1110.47 crore after over a month, per Sacnilk.
- It has surpassed the first film's Rs 890 crore to become the top-grossing Hindi movie domestically.
Background
Worldwide, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed Rs 1748.91 crore, including over Rs 420 crore overseas.
This edges out Pushpa 2: The Rule (Rs 1742 crore) for third place among Indian films globally, behind Baahubali 2 (Rs 1788 crore) and Dangal (Rs 2090 crore).
The franchise is the first Indian series to exceed Rs 3000 crore worldwide. It also leads to excluding China and Gulf markets, where Baahubali 2 and Dangal drew big shares. Dangal alone made Rs 1200 crore in China.
Co-produced by Jio Studios and B62 Studios, Dhurandhar 2 features Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi reprising their roles. The sequel explores spy Jaskirat Singh's backstory and infiltration of a Pakistan terror network.