Ranvir Shorey Has A 'Compensation' Reply To Producers Guild Amid Ranveer Singh's <i>Don 3</i> Row

Actor Ranvir Shorey has weighed in on the growing debate around last-minute exits from film projects after the Producers Guild of India condemned the practice of actors, directors, and technicians backing out of commitments at the eleventh hour.

Producers Guild Flags Last-Minute Exits

In its recent statement, the Producers Guild of India expressed concern over what it described as a growing trend of talent, filmmakers, and technicians withdrawing from projects after making formal commitments.

While the statement did not name individuals directly, it referred to complaints involving Ranveer Singh's exit from Don 3 and issues raised by production banner Panorama Studios International Limited in connection with Ajay Devgn-starrer Drishyam 3.

Reacting to the Producers Guild's statement, Ranvir Shorey shared his perspective on X, writing, "You will not believe how many times producers cancel/delay projects unilaterally without any mention of compensation for the losses to an actor."

His post prompted a response from another user, who argued that producers often suffer greater losses due to actors backing out of projects.

"The number of producers that take an actor for granted is far lesser than the number of actors that take a producer for granted (in Bollywood). The exploitation is far deeper for new producers who often end up bankrupt due to shoot katke date phansa dena."

Ranvir Shorey replied: "You are not talking about actors. Those are 'stars'!"

Producers Guild's Official Statement

The Producers Guild of India stated, "We, the Producers Guild of India, have also received formal complaints from our members, Excel Entertainment Private Limited and Panorama Studios International Limited, regarding these issues arising just days before the commencement of principal photography."

They continued, "No member of the industry should indulge in such behaviour that has, in these cases, led to substantial financial loss to our member producers as well as to other verticals in the industry. Such actions by any industry member have serious and far-reaching consequences and undermine the spirit of trust, professionalism and mutual respect on which the film industry is built."

Furthermore, they added, "These instances have caused significant reputational damage, an adverse impact on the credibility and brand value of the films concerned, and jeopardised the livelihoods of hundreds of technicians and crew members who depend on these projects. We would also like to state in no uncertain terms that the Guild always stands for a free and fair business environment without encouraging any encumbrances or disruptions to the process of content production. Any position to the contrary is not ethical and harms the collaborative spirit of our filmmaking community."

"We urge all parties to resolve their disputes amicably and we will strive to protect the fraternity's interests," concluded the official statement issued by the Producers Guild of India.

ALSO READ: Amid Ranveer Singh-Don 3 Row, Producers' Body Cites Akshaye Khanna's Drishyam 3 Exit: "Actions Have Serious Consequences"