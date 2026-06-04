Pahlaj Nihalani, Ex-Censor Board Chief And Producer, Dies At 76

Pahlaj Nihalani, a veteran film producer and former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), died this morning at his Mumbai residence after a prolonged illness, sources told NDTV. He was 76. The filmmaker had been in and out of hospital, and the cause of death is currently unknown.

The last rites will be performed at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai, at 3 pm today.

The family's statement read, "With profound grief, we inform you of the passing of our beloved Pahlaj Nihalani on 4th June 2026. The cremation ceremony will be held today, 04.06.2026 at 3 pm at Santacruz Hindu Crematorium. We are grateful for your thoughts and prayers as we bid a final farewell."

Background

Pahlaj Nihalani has been a familiar name in the Hindi film industry for decades, both as a film producer and as the former chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Nihalani began his journey as a film producer in the early 1980s. His first production, Haathkadi, was released in 1982, followed by Aandhi-Toofan in 1985.

One of his most notable contributions came in 1986 when he produced Ilzaam, which marked the acting debut of Govinda. A year later, he produced Aag Hi Aag, which introduced Chunky Pandey to Hindi cinema.

Over the years, Nihalani went on to back several commercial entertainers, including Gunahon Ka Faisla, Paap Ki Duniya, Mitti Aur Sona, Shola Aur Shabnam and Aankhen.

Among these, Aankhen emerged as one of the biggest Bollywood blockbusters of the 1990s and cemented his reputation as a successful producer.

Foray Into Direction

Apart from producing films, Nihalani also briefly stepped into direction. In 2012, he directed Avatar, starring Govinda. He also made a cameo appearance in the 2008 film Halla Bol.

Political Support And Entry Into CBFC

Ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Nihalani attracted attention after producing the promotional song Har Har Modi, Ghar Ghar Modi in support of Narendra Modi.

In January 2015, he was appointed chairman of the CBFC. His appointment soon became a subject of debate due to his strict stance on film certification and censorship.

Controversies During CBFC Tenure

Nihalani's tenure as CBFC chief was marked by several high-profile controversies. Soon after assuming office, he introduced stricter certification guidelines, proposing restrictions on profanity, violence against women and content that could hurt religious sentiments.

He drew widespread criticism for ordering cuts in films and trailers, including the shortening of kissing scenes in the James Bond film Spectre. However, the biggest controversy came in 2016 during the certification of Udta Punjab.

The CBFC, under Nihalani's leadership, suggested numerous cuts to the film before the matter reached court. Eventually, the Bombay High Court allowed the film's release with only one cut.

He also made headlines for objecting to the use of the word "intercourse" in the trailer of Jab Harry Met Sejal, arguing that Indian audiences were not ready for such terminology.

Public Statements And Criticism

Throughout his tenure, Nihalani often sparked debates with his public remarks. He advocated stricter censorship standards and argued against profanity in films. He also questioned the release of films that he believed could trigger controversies and criticised student protests at the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

In 2015, he produced the music video Mera Desh Mahaan as a tribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The video generated considerable discussion and criticism at the time.

Removal From CBFC

In August 2017, Nihalani was removed as CBFC chairman and was replaced by lyricist and advertising professional Prasoon Joshi. Following his exit, he claimed that his removal was linked to disagreements over film certification decisions.

After leaving the CBFC, he returned to film-related work and became associated with the distribution of the film Julie 2.

Recent Developments

In 2024, actor Niki Aneja alleged that Nihalani had mistreated her during the filming of Mr Azad in 1993. The allegations once again brought the veteran producer into public discussion.