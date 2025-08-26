Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani Reveals Why Madhuri Dixit Was Discouraged From Working With Newcomer Govinda

Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani recently went down the memory lane as he revealed that there was a time when Madhuri Dixit had rejected a film opposite newcomer Govinda. Nihalani further shared that this decision of Madhuri, who was still trying to firm her ground in the film industry, was influenced by her secretary Rikku Rakesh Nath.

In conversation with Pinkvilla, Pahlaj Nihalani revealed why he believes it was Rikky who convinced Madhuri Dixit that it wouldn't be a wise choice to work with Govinda, for whom it would be only his second film.

Pahlaj Nihalani said, "I met Govinda through Rikku Rakesh Nath. I only recommended him to manage Madhuri Dixit. I had signed Govinda opposite Madhuri, and I had appointed Rikku as a secretary. Later, Rikku and 8-10 producers made a group against Govinda. They added pages in the screenplay, but none of those films were made."

The name of the film, which Madhuri had rejected with Govinda, was Ilzaam. She was replaced by Neelam Kothari, who went on to become a star as the film worked at the box office.

The filmmaker revealed, "I replaced Madhuri with Neelam Kothari. I offered another film to Madhuri, Aag Hi Aag... but whatever films Madhuri was doing kept shutting down. Again, I cast Neelam in Aag Hi Aag. Then I did Paap Ki Duniya, again with Neelam."

Why Pahlaj Nihalani Eventually Got Angry At Madhuri Dixit

Neelam Kothari scored big with three back-to-back hits with Pahlaj Nihalani.

The filmmaker confessed to getting frustrated with Madhuri, who kept on rejecting his films.

He said, "Then I got angry that Madhuri is refusing whatever films I bring to her. Rikku kept making excuses. I then court martialed them in an interview. All of Madhuri's films kept shutting down, or they were being declared flops. But all three of my films were golden jubilees at the same time."

Finally, upon Madhuri's secretary's request to launch her with a mahurat, Pahlaj Nihalani made Tezaab with Madhuri Dixit, Chunky Panday and Anil Kapoor. It turned out to be the actress's breakthrough performance and solidified her place in the film industry.

Govinda and Madhuri Dixit collaborated in other films such as Maha-Sangram, Izzatdaar and Paap Ka Ant.

Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani spoke about how he got irritated with Madhuri Dixit constantly saying no to his films. Even though she worked with Govinda in other films, Nihalani believes that they could have paired up on screen way before.