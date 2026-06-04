Viral Pics: Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Celebrate "Dream Girl" Lilibet's 5th Birthday

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are celebrating the fifth birthday of their daughter. The couple marked Lilibet's special day by sharing rare family photos on Instagram. On June 4, Meghan shared two sweet images that offered fans a heartwarming glimpse into their private life.

The first photo shows Prince Harry holding Lilibet in his arms while Meghan smiles lovingly beside them. The second image captures the birthday girl walking barefoot through the gardens of the family's home in Montecito.

Lilibet wore an embroidered sundress in both photos, with her long red hair flowing loose.

“Our dream girl. Happy 5th birthday, Lili,” Meghan wrote alongside a heart emoji in the post.

Harry and Meghan became parents for the first time when their son, Prince Archie, was born in the UK in May 2019. The couple later stepped back from their senior royal duties in January 2020 and relocated to California, where Princess Lilibet was born in June 2021.

Although the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have largely kept their children out of the public eye, Meghan has occasionally shared family moments on her Instagram account since returning and launching her personal page on January 1, 2025 after a five-year break. Recent posts have included snapshots from her personal and professional life and a visit to Disneyland.

“They were celebrating the kids' birthdays together. The kids did lots of rides, and it was a special way to extend Mother's Day for Meghan and her mom [Doria Ragland],” a source told PEOPLE at the time.

On May 16, Lilibet also appeared in an Instagram post as Meghan packed for a trip to Switzerland. In the mirror selfie, Meghan is sitting on the floor to help her mother. She captioned the picture referring to her daughter as “Mama's little helper”.

Like her older brother Archie, Lilibet appears to have inherited her father Harry's signature red hair. The pictures showed her red locks swept back in a ponytail.