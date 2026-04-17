<i>Dhurandhar 2</i> Box Office Collection Day 29: Ranveer Singh Film Crosses Rs 1,100 Crore In India Before Facing Akshay Kumar's <i>Bhooth Bangla</i>

Ranveer Singh's monster hit, Dhuandhaar: The Revenge, has finally shot past the Rs 1,100 crore mark (net) in India—just a day before Akshay Kumar's horror comedy Bhooth Bangla releases in theatres. On Day 29, the domestic gross collection stands at Rs 1,320.49 crore, with net collection at Rs 1,103.12 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹0.50 crore on Day 29, taking its total overseas gross to ₹417.25 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross to ₹1,737.74 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Ranveer Singh's film now faces stiff competition from Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla, as numbers for the former have already slowed in recent days.

Breaking Down the Numbers

On its fifth Thursday, the film minted Rs 3.40 crore—perhaps the lowest since release across 8,654 shows.

Week 1: ₹674.17 crore (domestic).

Week 2: ₹263.65 crore (domestic).

Week 3: ₹110.60 crore.

Making the most of the extended weekend, Dhuandhaar: The Revenge started with ₹102.55 crore on March 19. First-week collections ranged between ₹40 crore and ₹60 crore before the second weekend. Numbers hovered between ₹20–30 crore in Week 2, dropping to single digits for two consecutive days in Week 3 before rising. From paid previews on March 18, the film minted ₹43 crore.

Sets Many Records, But...

Dhuandhaar: The Revenge has minted ₹1,307.35 crore worldwide, pushing the franchise total (with the first film) to ₹3,019.35 crore and cementing its position as the first Indian franchise to cross the ₹3,000 crore mark. (For context, the Baahubali franchise stands at ₹2,438 crore and Pushpa at ₹2,092.20 crore, per Sacnilk.)

The film has also become the highest-grossing Indian film without contributions from Gulf countries or China.

While Dhuandhaar: The Revenge's domestic collection is closing in on Pushpa 2's, a few deciding factors remain before it surpasses the latter. Pushpa 2 had a whopping ₹945.75 crore from the Hindi market, coupled with ₹511.70 crore from South Indian states. Dhuandhaar: The Revenge has matched the Hindi contribution but earned less from Southern states compared to Allu Arjun's blockbuster.

"According to the regional breakdown, Pushpa 2's domestic dominance was built on a massive dual-engine: a ₹945.75 crore Hindi market contribution coupled with a staggering ₹511.70 crore from South Indian states (including ₹320.23 crore from AP/TG alone)," reported Sacnilk. (These numbers were from a week ago.)

Bhooth Bangla vs Dhuandhaar 2

Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan reunite for Bhooth Bangla after 14 years. Boasting a stellar cast, the film sets high expectations thanks to nostalgia. Will Dhuandhaar 2 retain its hold with this new Hindi release—headlined by a superstar—hitting theatres today?

Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, R. Madhavan, and Sanjay Dutt reprise their roles in Dhuandhaar: The Revenge, which released in theatres on March 19.