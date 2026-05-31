Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Surprised To See Underage Viewers Watching <i>Obsession</i>: 'It's Amazing'

The unexpected success of the horror film Obsession in India has caught the attention of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, who recently pointed out that many of the film's viewers appear to be underage despite its A-rating.

Sharing his experience on X, Gupta revealed that he witnessed a striking contrast between the audience turnout for a Malayalam film he watched and the packed screening of Obsession playing next door.

He wrote, "Yesterday evening I went for a just released Malayalam film and I was the only one in the theatre. In the next screen my son was watching OBSESSION and the theatre was packed with kids most of whom were underage. It's amazing how this film is sensation all over."

Obsession Emerges As A Surprise Box Office Success

Directed, written, and edited by YouTuber-turned-filmmaker Curry Barker, Obsession has become a talking point among horror fans since its release.

The film stars Michael Johnston and Inde Navarrette in the lead roles, alongside Cooper Tomlinson, Megan Lawless, Andy Richter, and Haley Fitzgerald.

After debuting in the United States on May 15, Obsession arrived in Indian cinemas on May 29 and has been enjoying a strong run at the box office.

According to trade website Sacnilk, the film was running across 719 shows on its third day in India and collected an estimated Rs 1.61 crore net. Its total India gross currently stands at Rs 7.30 crore, while the total India net collection has reached Rs 6.11 crore, with final figures still awaited.

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