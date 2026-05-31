Bhumi Pednekar Reveals She Had The 'Biggest Crush' On Imran Khan Growing Up

Imran Khan's much-awaited return to films is already generating excitement among fans, but it turns out no one may be more thrilled than his co-star Bhumi Pednekar.

The actor is set to share screen space with Imran in Netflix's upcoming romantic drama Adhure Hum Adhure Tum, marking his first full-fledged acting comeback after years away from the spotlight.

During a recent conversation with Grazia India, Bhumi said, "I had the biggest crush on him growing up. He was the greenest flag in all his rom-com films. Nobody really makes rom-coms like that anymore."

Interestingly, the admiration appears to be mutual. In an earlier interview with NDTV, Imran revealed that he and director Danish Aslam were particularly keen on bringing Bhumi on board for the film.

Recalling the process, Imran shared, "We were actively pursuing Bhumi and trying to get her on board because we liked her for the part before we had a completely bound script. Which is not a great look, but we still went with it. And somewhere, I think she was also a little surprised, a little taken aback by the eagerness with which Danish and I were showing up with scraps of paper, not a full script. Somehow or the other, she took pity on us and said, okay, fine."

About Adhure Hum Adhure Tum

The upcoming film is directed by Danish Aslam, who previously worked with Imran and Deepika Padukone on Break Ke Baad. Adding an interesting touch of nostalgia, Adhure Hum Adhure Tum is reportedly named after a song from the 2010 romantic drama.

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