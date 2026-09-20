Man Electrocuted During Ganesh Idol Immersion In Mumbai

A 19-year-old worker died of electric shock on Sunday after he entered a closed artificial pond for Lord Ganesh idol immersion in Mumbai's Jogeshwari area in a second electrocution incident during the day.

The incident occurred at Shyam Nagar Lake in the afternoon when a worker, identified as Rohit Bhimu Rathod, entered one of the already closed artificial ponds for idol immersion, an official said.

According to a BMC official, Rathod was rushed to a nearby civic-run Trauma Care Hospital, where he was declared dead. The victim was appointed by the contractor concerned, he added.

Citing information received from the Assistant Commissioner of K/North ward in western suburbs, the official said five artificial immersion ponds had been set up at the lake, of which four were closed after midnight.

In the early hours of Sunday, two persons, including an eight-year-old girl, died and at least four others were injured after they suffered an electric shock while standing in a queue to take darshan near a Ganesh pandal in the Lalbaug area.

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