Electric Shock Kills Telangana Man. Sister Bids Goodbye With Rakhi

Not all Raksha Bandhan stories end in happiness. In Telangana's Rangareddy district, the festival was shrouded by tragedy for a family.

Disaster struck the family in Rangareddy's Shadnagar when 24-year-old Jamalpur Naveen died after suffering an electric shock. He was trying to restore the power supply at his mutton shop near the Chatanpally railway gate.

The victim, a resident of Nehru Nagar Colony in Shadnagar, used to run a mutton shop near the Chatanpatty railway gate.

On August 26, he noticed a problem with the electricity supply at the shop and decided to fix it.

However, things went wrong during the repair work. Naveen accidentally came into contact with electricity and suffered a severe electric shock. He collapsed on the spot.

Upon noticing the incident, locals immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The news of Naveen's sudden death plunged the family into shock, as locals residents and relatives grieved.

The tragedy became far worse with Raksha Bandhan approaching.

As Naveen's body was being taken for the final rites, his sister Poojitha bid him a final farewell by tying a rakhi around her brother's lifeless wrist. The emotional scene left family members, relatives, and those present in tears as the inconsolable sister said goodbye to her brother.