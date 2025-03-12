Food Safety Officials To Take Action Against Educational Society Near Hyderabad

A task force representing the Food Safety Commissioner of Telangana has said it will take action against a food business operator (FBO) near Hyderabad. The officials recently conducted an inspection at the Central Kitchen of Narayana Educational Society located in Kuntloor Village in Telangana's Rangareddy district. On March 10, 2025, they visited the premises and found a range of food safety violations. The task force discovered multiple violations "pertaining to the license category availed by the FBO." The officials said they have accordingly instructed them to apply for a modification according to the rules.

The task force found out that the FBO was using nine vehicles for the transportation of food. However, the license was "not obtained with the transport category." Another documentation issue involved the water analysis report. It did not include testing for microbial contaminants, which posed a problem. The food safety team listed several other lapses and concerns on the premises. In the vegetable cutting area, they observed rat faeces. They also made note of houseflies in the kitchen, which could lead to contamination. They made note of rusty iron knives being used to cut the ingredients. They found some spoiled vegetables including potatoes, tomatoes etc. and promptly discarded them.

"Doors are not close fitted to prevent the entry of pests... Several food articles were found to be stored on the ground instead of pallets. Food and non-food articles were stored together," revealed the officials. They flagged patchy flooring, stagnant water, broken wall tiles, and cobwebs (in the storage area) on the premises of this food establishment. The raw inlet water tank for the R.O. plant was also deemed unclean. As per the task force, following the discovery of these violations, action will be initiated as per the provisions of the FSS Act, 2006.

Before this, towards the end of January 2025, the food safety officials conducted an inspection of the central kitchen of Sri Chaitanya Educational Institutes. Located in the Madhapur neighbourhood in Hyderabad, this food establishment was operated by M/s Sri Vasista Educational Trust. They found several violations on the premises, including lack of documents, cockroach infestation, storage problems, and hygiene lapses. Click here to read the full story.