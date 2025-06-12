Food Safety Raids: Team Finds Adulterated Paneer In Chandigarh, Illegal Sauce Factory In Ranchi

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has shed light on some of the recent food safety raids conducted in Chandigarh, Ranchi and Saharanpur. Taking to their official Instagram handle, the FSSAI shared a post on June 11, 2025, that detailed the Chandigarh Food Safety Department's recent investigation. The team seized 450 kg of adulterated paneer after conducting a "massive raid" in Bapudham Colony. Along with the "potentially harmful" paneer, samples of ghee and curd have also been sent for lab testing.

In another post shared on June 6, 2025, the FSSAI announced that the Food Security Department in Ranchi, Jharkhand, had taken major action against an illegal sauce factory operating without a food license. "Very bad cleaning condition was found in the factory. 4020 litres of sauce and 960 litres of vinegar have been confiscated. Samples have been sent for investigation," the post detailed.

A look at the video shared by the FSSAI shows the sauce stored in unhygienic and worn-out plastic containers.

Food safety raids were also conducted in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. In an Instagram post shared on June 2, 2025, the FSSAI detailed that the Uttar Pradesh Food Security Department and police together took action on an unlicensed ghee and cheese factory in Saharanpur. Heavy quantities of suspected ghee, cream and cheese were seized. Collecting samples and action is being taken according to the rules.

These official investigations by the Food Safety Department ensure that all businesses in the food industry handle and produce food items with utmost hygiene and safety.