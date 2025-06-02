Food Safety Raids: 8,000 Cold Drink Bottles In UP, Ghee Worth Rs 23 Lakh Confiscated In Gujarat

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is currently conducting investigations and food safety raids in multiple food outlets across cities. These inspections are necessary to check that food businesses are adhering to the strict quality and hygiene standards of the food they are serving to customers. In an Instagram post shared by FSSAI on May 31, 2025, the authority shared that the Food Security Department conducted a raid at an unlicensed cold drink factory in Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh. Nearly 8,000 bottles and products worth Rs 1.07 lakh were seized from Nawada Mohalla. The warehouse was sealed, and the sample was sent to Lucknow for investigation. Pictures shared by FSSAI show multiple cold drink bottles in packets and crates, along with the machine used in the production of these unlicensed soft drinks.

In another post on June 1, 2025, the department shared that the Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) of Aravalli, Gujarat, conducted a coordinated raid on M/s Bapashri Dairy Products in Bhiloda, Aravalli, Gujarat, in collaboration with the Police and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

"During the operation, seven samples were collected. Stocks of ghee and butter were deemed suspicious, weighing over 4.4 tons and valued at Rs. 23.74 lakh, and were confiscated. Additionally, it was identified that the firm was operating without a valid FSSAI license, prompting further necessary legal actions," FSSAI shares.

Images shared on the post reveal the brand as "Meshu Pure Ghee", with several cartons of the ghee lined next to each other. While the packaging shows an FSSAI mark, as shared in the post, the firm did not have a valid FSSAI license.