Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Team Busts 2,500 Kg Fake Paneer And 13,076 Litres Fake Bottled Water

The Uttar Pradesh Food Safety and Drug Administration recently carried out food safety raids in factories producing paneer in Gorakhpur and water plants manufacturing packaged drinking water in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) shared a post on X on May 26, disclosing that a large quantity of fake paneer was confiscated and destroyed after food safety raids were carried out in Gorakhpur. A total of 2,500 kg of adulterated paneer and 800 litres of adulterated milk were destroyed.

More than 10 samples collected from the factories are under testing. Further, large quantities of harmful substances like synthetic colours and saccharin were seized. For the unversed, saccharin is an artificial sweetener and looks like a white, crystalline powder. FSSAI is currently investigating the factories producing this adulterated paneer.

Sharing glimpses of the adulterated paneer and milk on X, FSSAI wrote, "Food Safety Team in UP busts fake paneer racket! 2500 kg of adulterated paneer and 800 litres of milk were destroyed in Gorakhpur. Samples under testing; harmful substances like synthetic colours and saccharin seized. Ensuring what you eat is safe."

In a recent post shared on May 29, FSSAI shared that the UP Food Safety Administration investigated bottled water manufacturing in Gautam Buddha Nagar. The food safety team seized 13,076 litres of fake packaged drinking water and sealed two plants. The investigation found that the plants were running without an FSSAI food license. The fake packaged drinking water was sold under copycat labels 'Bilseri' and 'Blesri', with the label style and colour similar to the original 'Bisleri'. Samples of the packaged water cases from both plants have been sent for testing.

FSSAI posted a video showing cases of the fake packaged drinking water. The caption read, "Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Administration takes action against fake bottled water - 13076 litres of water seized, two plants sealed."

Consumers are advised to purchase food items like paneer, milk, and packaged water from reliable sources, and thoroughly check packaging and labelling before purchasing any commodity.