Ahead Of Festive Season, Food Authority Busts Fake Paneer, Unsafe Milk In UP And Jharkhand

Milk and paneer are two of India's most widely consumed dairy products. While both foods are known for their health benefits, certain people involved in the production, transport and sale of these products resort to illegal adulteration, which may help them save costs but is detrimental to the health and well-being of the consumers. The Food Safety team has busted large quantities of fake paneer and adulterated milk in multiple food safety raids across Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand. These unhygienic food products were ceased and destroyed to prevent any consumption.

On July 22, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) posted an Instagram video showing large quantities of fake paneer being seized and disposed of in Agra. The caption read, "Agra Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) took action on illegal paneer sales! Authorities caught a vehicle carrying about 8 quintals (800 kg) of paneer under suspicious circumstances. The driver admitted that the paneer was brought from a rejected unit. Paneer was found impure and unsafe for consumption. Legal action is being taken."

On July 28, the Uttar Pradesh Food Security Department took major action on fake milk and paneer in Saharanpur. Approximately 700 kg of adulterated paneer and 450 litres of milk were confiscated and destroyed, samples of which have been sent for further investigation.

Fake paneer and milk were also busted in Dhanbad and Ramgarh in Jharkhand. On July 25, the Jharkhand Food Security Department seized large quantities of fake paneer and other adulterated milk products and sweets in Dhanbad. All confiscated samples have been sent to the state food investigation lab for further investigation. Strict legal action will be taken when the investigation report comes. The department has also issued a notice to the bus owner for the transportation of food items without a food license.

Another clip from Jharkhand posted on August 2 shows large quantities of adulterated milk being dumped from a milk tanker. The caption explained, "Big action by Food Security Department in Ramgarh of Jharkhand. Adulterated milk maker gang busted! A tanker full of adulterated milk was seized in the raid. Samples of milk have been sent for investigation."

The FSSAI continues its campaign against adulterated foods to ensure that only pure and safe food reaches the consumers.