Viral Video Shows Rat Eating Ice Cream Cone At 7-Eleven Outlet In Mumbai

A video widely shared on social media has sparked concern among food lovers, especially in Mumbai. Posted on Reddit by user @Parking-Version9167, the clip reportedly shows two large rats inside the 7-Eleven outlet at Seawoods station in Navi Mumbai. "This is the 7/11 branch at Seawoods, Nexus Mall (sic)," the user wrote. The video, shot through the glass window of the store's kitchen, shows a rat climbing out of a mug and another chewing on an ice cream cone.

"Just saw a bunch of rats eating at 7/11 store in Seawoods," the user captioned the video, adding, "I am absolutely disgusted. My friend and I were about to get ice cream when I saw this. International franchise hai ye seriously? I don't know what to do. So just posting this on Reddit for now. Isko viral kardo. Our health cannot be taken lightly. And stop eating any fast food from 7/11 outlets. Their quality control is going down the drain."

The user added, "Imagine the number of people who had coffee and ice cream here, including me. Avoid buying anything from here!"

Disclaimer: NDTV does not vouch for the claims in the post by the Reddit user.

The video has shocked viewers online. Some reactions from the comments section:

One user wrote, "Report to FSSAI, bro, this is insane!"

Another said, "I'm skipping this whole mall now."

A third user commented, "Omg. Thank you for sharing this. I'll never visit that outlet again. You should also upload that video to Google Maps so more people can see it. Add a scathing bad review, and it'll make a big difference. I hear corporate is pretty quick to respond to reviews, so hopefully some action is taken."

A concerned Redditor added, "You can't trust anything that is not cooked in your home."

NDTV has reached out to 7-Eleven for a response. The company is yet to issue a statement.