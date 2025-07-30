New Food Court Opens At India Gate, Offering A Taste Of More Than 10 Indian States

The India Gate has always been a popular hangout spot for Delhiites and tourists visiting the city. The monument commemorates the 70,000 Indian soldiers who lost their lives fighting for the British Army during World War I. Just a glimpse of the memorial is enough to fill the heart with national pride. The India Gate was once a beloved picnic destination, with families carrying boxes and casseroles of food to enjoy on its wide lawns. However, visitors are now prohibited from bringing bags, luggage, food, and pets into the monument area, ending the picnic culture around the site.

Now, a new foodie initiative aims to attract more visitors. A food court has recently opened at the India Gate. Just take the underpass, and you will reach the newly opened spacious and clean food court. There are two sections - North and South - serving popular Indian dishes from various states, all at affordable prices.

The food court is an open space with small tables shaded by umbrellas, surrounded by multiple stalls offering cuisines from different regions of the country. Some of these outlets include a Hyderabadi cuisine stall by Telangana Tourism, Cafe Kudumbashree by the Government of Kerala, Roots from the hills of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam Food Counter, Rajasthani Food Counter, Sikkim Food Court, Aaharika serving Bihari cuisine, Meghalaya Collectives Cafe, Tamil Nadu Food Court, and MTDC Maharashtra Food Stall.

The new food court is a great place to grab a quick bite after a walk around the India Gate, especially during the pleasant monsoon weather.