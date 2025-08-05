Found A Fly In Your Food? Scan The QR Code And Report It Instantly. Here's How

In a significant step towards improving food safety and hygiene standards, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has announced a new system that allows customers to file complaints about poor food quality or cleanliness in restaurants, hotels, cafes, and food outlets by simply scanning a QR code.

Under this initiative, all food establishments have been directed to display the QR code linked to the 'Food Safety Connect' mobile app prominently at billing counters and dining areas. The same QR code or app link must also be made available on restaurant websites and online food delivery platforms.

Giving details about the platform, the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India has mentioned on its official website that "In order to secure National Food Safety and to bring each citizen onboard to share their concerns regarding food safety violations, this portal allows a consumer to share their concerns, know their rights, track Food Business Operators (FBOs) License/Registration Certificate authenticity and view related articles/videos on food safety."

"As a consumer, one has certain rights with regard to the food and food products he purchases. He also has a redressal mechanism that helps him. All he has to do is to be aware and exercise his rights."

"The Food Safety Connect Portal is available at https://foscos.fssai.gov.in/consumergrievance external link. Consumers can post their comments through this web-based application or through mobile after downloading the 'Food Safety Connect' mobile app from the Google Play Store."

This move aims to provide customers with a quick, easy, and transparent method to register grievances regarding food quality, packaging, hygiene, or misleading information. Complaints can include issues such as stale food, the presence of insects or fungus, incorrect labelling, or poor cleanliness.

Once a customer scans the QR code, their complaint is automatically directed to the relevant regional FSSAI officials, ensuring faster resolution and accountability. The initiative empowers consumers to actively participate in monitoring food safety and encourages establishments to maintain higher standards.