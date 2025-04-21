Food Safety Issues Flagged At Juice Centres In Hyderabad, Three Found Without License

The task force representing Telangana's Food Safety Commissioner has inspected various types of establishments in the state. Beyond restaurants, bakeries, sweet shops, etc., the officials have also visited manufacturing units, dairy units and other kinds of food businesses. Recently, they conducted inspections of juice stalls in Hyderabad's Ameerpet area, and they uncovered wide-ranging food safety violations. On April 16, 2025, the task force went to a stall named "Bombay Juice" in this neighbourhood. They flagged the lack of necessary documentation such as pest control records, medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports. They also noted that the stall's FSSAI License had not been displayed prominently.

The officials discovered several hygiene issues, including open dustbins, rotten produce in the refrigerator, a dirty exhaust fan "with oil droplets dripping from it" and unlabelled food items (lack of proper labelling is a safety violation). They said that the walls of the fridge were "rusty and extremely unhygienic." The food handlers did not have gloves and aprons on, as is necessary. Moreover, the task force observed that the handlers were chewing tobacco while preparing food at the stall.

On the same day, the officials went to a stall called "Natural Flavours" near Tirumala Towers in Ameerpet. They found out that it didn't have a valid license and reiterated that "Establishment operating without a valid FSSAI license/registration will be closed after giving notice as per the FSS Act, 2006." This was not the only problem with this FBO. The task force noted that there were no pest control records, medical records and water analysis reports. Cockroaches were found in the refrigerator. Dustbins were not covered. Soda bottles lacked labels - thus, there was no specification about manufacturing and expiry dates. The officials also discovered expired items, including fruit syrups like pineapple crush, blackcurrant crush, orange crush, blue curacao, banana crush, etc. Moreover, the food handler was not wearing an apron and a head cap.

Another juice stall in Ameerpet was found to be operating its business without a valid FSSAI license. This came to light when the task force went to KGN Juice centre opposite the Government General Hospital in the area. The officials repeated their warning of notice about the lack of license here. They also said that the refrigerator and the overall premises were in an "unhygienic condition." They also found spoiled fruit salad stored in the refrigerator. They observed house flies in the juice preparation area. Some food articles did not have labels. Additionally, the dustbins at this juice centre were kept open.

On April 16, the food safety officials found a third stall without a license. It is named A1 Fruit and Juice Shop, located in Vengal Rao Nagar. They also found out that the necessary water analysis reports, pest control reports and medical certificates for food handlers were unavailable. They flagged issues such as open dustbins, rusty iron knives and the lack of a proper drainage system (in the preparation area). They described the refrigerator as "highly rusty" and "unhygienic."

The food safety task force also inspected Coconut Juice Bar in Ameerpet on the same day. Although its license was displayed in a prominent place, there were several other problems. The officials found rotten fruits, cockroaches and other insects in the refrigerator. They noted that the preparation area was in an "unhygienic condition." They saw that the dustbins were not covered. Additionally, the FBO did not have pest control records, medical records and water analysis reports.

