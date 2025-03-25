Dirty Kitchens, Unsafe Food And More Violations Found At Mandi Restaurants In Hyderabad

Food safety officials recently visited restaurants in and around Hyderabad's Khairatabad area to conduct thorough inspections. On March 21, 2025, they went to Mandi King Royale and discovered several food safety violations on the premises. Firstly, the task force saw that the FBO [Food Business Operator] had not displayed its FSSAI license prominently on the premises. Necessary documentation was unavailable, including Pest Control records, Water analysis reports, Employee health records and FoSTaC (food safety training) certificates. The officials flagged hygiene and related concerns in the kitchen, including patchy flooring, clogged drains, greasy chimneys and littering of food waste around the space. They also noted that the iron knives being used were rusty.

Several problems were found in the refrigerators at this restaurant. The task force said that they were in an unhygienic condition. Some of the fridge shelves were broken. There were issues with food storage, as vegetarian and non-vegetarian items as well as raw and semi-cooked food were stored together in some refrigerators. Additionally, the officials stated that raw meat like chicken, mutton, etc. were "dumped in the refrigerator in an unhygienic manner which may cause contamination." Moreover, water droplets were seen falling on uncovered food, which could also cause contamination.

On the same day, the task force inspected a restaurant called Mandi Town in Khairatabad. Some of the issues found here were similar to the above. For example, the establishment had failed to display its FSSAI license prominently. It did not have the requisite Pest Control records, Water analysis reports, Employee health records and FoSTaC certificates. The officials also found synthetic food colours on the premises and had them discarded. They discovered patchy flooring and littering of food waste on the premises.

Raw meat was stored in an unhygienic manner in the refrigerator, which could result in contamination. Additionally, there was a spillage of meat waste and blood in the fridge which is a serious hygiene problem. Some of the food items in the refrigerator did not have labels and coverings. The task force observed live cockroach infestation in the kitchen. They noticed dead insects inside the drinking water tank. They said that the kitchen lacked drains "to ensure proper cleaning."

The other restaurant inspected on this day was Mandi 36 Arabian Kitchen in Banjara Hills. The food handlers here did not have food safety training [FoSTaC]. The task force found patchy flooring, sooty kitchen ceiling, greasy and dusty chimneys, unclean grilling pans and other concerns on the premises. They noted that the exhaust did not have meshes to keep insects out. Some items were stored on the ground and there was no proper gap left between the walls and the storage racks, the team observed. Food articles kept in the refrigerator did not have labels. The officials also flagged the use of iron knives in the kitchen. They discarded a few spoiled vegetables that they found at the restaurant.

