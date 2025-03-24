Serious Unhygienic Conditions, Unsafe Food Flagged At These Hyderabad Restaurants

Food safety officials have continued checking various types of establishments in Telangana. Recently, the food safety task force went to the Madhapur and Gachibowli areas of Hyderabad for a fresh round of inspections. On March 21, 2025, they visited Kshatriya Foods in Madhapur and flagged several hygiene issues on the premises. They observed water stagnation, broken tiles, dirty floors, unclean chimneys dripping with grease and drains clogged with food waste. They saw many houseflies in the space dedicated to cutting vegetables in the kitchen.

The food safety team also said that the refrigerators were in an unhygienic condition. They noted that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were stored together. The meat kept inside did not have labels. Additionally, they found blood seeping from chicken/mutton pieces and frozen in the fridge. That's not all. The officials also found out that synthetic food colours were being used at this restaurant. Some of the food handlers were not wearing headcaps and gloves. Moreover, the requisite Water analysis reports, Pest Control Records and Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers were unavailable.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Madhapur and Gachibowli areas on 21.03.2025.



𝗞𝘀𝗵𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝘆𝗮 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀, 𝗞𝗮𝘃𝘂𝗿𝗶 𝗛𝗶𝗹𝗹𝘀, 𝗠𝗮𝗱𝗵𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿



* Flooring found to be dirty with broken tiles and stagnation observed.



* Chimneys found greasy with oil/grease… pic.twitter.com/a3g4qMeSPd — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 21, 2025

On the same day, the task force inspected Varalakshmi Tiffins in Gachibowli. Documentation such as Water Analysis reports and Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers were not available with the FBO [Food Business Operator]. Raw ingredients were found to be stored directly on the floor. The officials noted that there were clogged drains on the premises, which led to water stagnation. "Food waste thrown directly into the drain and not being removed regularly," they observed.

The task force saw rats outside the kitchen area, but there were no rodent traps. In the kitchen, they flagged problems such as open dustbins, unclean walls, broken flooring, greasy exhaust and an unhygienic grinding area "with chutney spilt over walls." They also discovered unclean and broken plastic utensils on the premises.

𝗩𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗹𝗮𝘅𝗺𝗶 𝗧𝗶𝗳𝗳𝗶𝗻𝘀, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶

21.03.2025

21.03.2025



* Kitchen found to be in unhygienic condition with unclean walls and broken flooring.



* Exhaust is greasy and oil found to be dripping.



* Water stagnation observed due to clogged drains. Food waste thrown… pic.twitter.com/qRIV8ESzbm — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 21, 2025

The day before (March 20), the task force visited the Subbayya Gari Hotel in Kondapur near Gachibowli. The FBO did not have Water Analysis reports, Pest Control records and Medical Fitness Certificates for food handlers. Its FSSAI License was not displayed on its premises. The officials stated that the kitchen area was "very unhygienic." They noted patchy/broken flooring, unclean walls, exhaust dripping with oil, dirty stoves, unclean utensils, and clogged drains overflowing with food waste.

They also flagged the improper storage of vegetables on the premises, which they said resulted in "dry products." They called the condition of the store room "pathetic," citing the lack of maintenance. They collected samples of used oil for laboratory analysis as it was not being checked for TPC [Total Polar Compounds] formation. When oil is used repeatedly for frying, TPCs are formed. Beyond a certain limit, they can lead to health issues if consumed. As per the FSSAI, edible oil having more than 25% TPC is unsafe for human consumption.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Gachibowli area on 20.03.2025.



𝗦𝘂𝗯𝗯𝗮𝘆𝘆𝗮 𝗚𝗮𝗿𝗶 𝗛𝗼𝘁𝗲𝗹, 𝗞𝗼𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗿, 𝗚𝗮𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗯𝗼𝘄𝗹𝗶 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱



* FSSAI License not displayed in the premises.



* Kitchen area found to be very unhygienic.



* Flooring found to… pic.twitter.com/MdB3B7sMRV — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) March 21, 2025

