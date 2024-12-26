Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Hyderabad Restaurant Inspections Continue: Here's What Was Flagged In Gachibowli

The food safety officials have found many violations including expired products, unlabelled items, lack of hygiene standards, etc. at the food establishments.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
Hyderabad Restaurant Inspections Continue: Here's What Was Flagged In Gachibowli
The task force noted problems at three restaurants in the area (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

A food safety task force undertook inspections of restaurants and cafes in Hyderabad's Gachibowli area on December 19, 2024. At The Nawaabs Restaurant, the officials found unlabelled raw chicken and mutton in the refrigerators on the premises. In the storage area, they also discovered two kilos each of onion powder and peri peri mix that did not have labels. They suspected a possible rodent infestation in the store room because they found rodent excreta in this part of the restaurant. There were hygiene issues in the kitchen too. The team noted that the drain in there was blocked and that there was water stagnation. The dustbins were also kept open. Moreover, the doors and windows of the kitchen lacked screens to keep insects out. During the inspection, the task force found that the water analysis reports, medical records, and FoSTaC training certificates for food handlers were not available at the restaurant.

On the same day, the officials conducted an inspection at Berlin Restaurant and Club in Gachibowli's Atrium Mall. They found several expired food products and ingredients on the premises (in the kitchen and storage area). These included apple cider vinegar, peanut butter, mushrooms, Chinese spice powder, sesame oil, madras curry powder, cajun spice ginger powder, sweet corn, bamboo shoots, etc. The expired items were promptly discarded. The team also noted that some food items in the refrigerator did not have labels. Additionally, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were kept in the same refrigerator. In another part of the premises, the task force found cleaning solutions being stored along with raw food materials. The dustbins were not covered, which is a food safety issue. The establishment's water analysis reports, pest control records, medical records and FoSTaC training certificates of food handlers were unavailable during the inspection.

Also Read: 32 Kg Unlabelled Noodles, 10 Kg Expired Chicken Found At Secunderabad Restaurant

The task force also inspected La Vie En Rose cafe in Indira Nagar in Gachibowli. They noted that the windows and doors did not have insect-proof screens. They found the kitchen floor to be "slippery." Some of the raw materials kept in the storage area lacked labels. The team stated that the ceiling and walls in the cake preparation area had flaking paint and shedding particles. The officials also said that the used oil on the premises was not being checked for "total polar compounds." They thus suspected it to be used "beyond the permissible limit."

Recently, the task force also visited dairy units in Hyderabad to check about possible food safety violations. Click here to read what they found.

Show full article
Comments

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hyderabad Restaurant Raids, Gachibowli, Hyderabad
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Our Offerings: NDTV
  • मध्य प्रदेश
  • राजस्थान
  • इंडिया
  • मराठी
  • 24X7
Choose Your Destination
Hello
नमस्ते
खम्मा घणी
जोहार
स्वागत आहे
Other Verticals
Artboard Copy Created with Sketch.