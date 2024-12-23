Expired Food, Pests And Unhygienic Storage Conditions Found At Dairy Units In Hyderabad

Several food safety concerns were found at the units (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

Apart from restaurant inspections in Hyderabad, the task force representing Telangana's food safety department is also visiting other kinds of establishments in and around the city. On December 20, 2024, the officials inspected dairy units in Hyderabad and revealed which food safety violations were uncovered. At Durga Dairy Products in Sultan Bazar, the team found several expired artificial flavouring agents, including 500 ml each of vanilla and lemon flavours which expired in 2020. The officials discarded these expired products. They took note of the flaky parts of the ceilings, patchy flooring, lack of proper drains, and food handlers without hair caps. They also discovered that the doors were not closely fitted to keep pests out of the premises. Additionally, the FBO [Food Business Operator] did not provide the Employee Health Records and FoSTac [Food Safety Training and Certification] certificates of food handlers during the inspection.

Task force team has conducted inspections in dairy units in Hyderabad on 20.12.2024.



𝗗𝘂𝗿𝗴𝗮 𝗗𝗮𝗶𝗿𝘆 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀, 𝗦𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗮𝗻 𝗕𝗮𝘇𝗮𝗿



* Employee Health Records and Fostac certificates of food handlers were not provided.



* Ceilings were found to be flaky at some… pic.twitter.com/QJEYStMp8p — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 22, 2024

Also Read: 32 Kg Unlabelled Noodles, 10 Kg Expired Chicken Found At Secunderabad Restaurant

On the same day, the team inspected NR Milk House in Rahat Nagar in Amberpet. They found that the manufacturing and storage of products was being done "in an unhygienic environment." They stated that the pest control records were not available. Additionally, they observed pests like house flies, mosquitoes and cockroaches on the premises. Other issues were also flagged by the task force. They found waste bags, wooden logs, plastic containers, etc dumped and disposed of on the floor. They said that particular internal structures which were made up of iron sheets were discovered to be rusty. The officials noted that there was patchy flooring and stagnation of water on the floor - the latter was emanating a foul smell. Moreover, the team observed that the one toilet provided in the unit "opens directly into the manufacturing premises". They pointed out that this may lead to contamination of the products.

𝗡𝗥 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗸 𝗛𝗼𝘂𝘀𝗲, 𝗥𝗮𝗵𝗮𝘁 𝗡𝗮𝗴𝗮𝗿, 𝗔𝗺𝗯𝗲𝗿𝗽𝗲𝘁

20.12.2024



*Internal structures are made up of iron sheets which were found to be rusty.



* Flooring was found to be patchy, uneven with stagnation of water and was also found to be emanating foul smell.



* One… pic.twitter.com/P4WbcW0zjc — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 22, 2024

Before this, in October 2024, the task force undertook an inspection of Kohinoor Dairy Products, a dairy manufacturing unit in Peerzadiguda in Medipally, near Hyderabad. They listed several violations found on the premises. Click here to read the full story.