Man Slapped By Co-Passenger On Indigo Flight Goes Missing, Claims Family

The man who was slapped by a co-passenger after a mid-air panic attack on an IndiGo flight has gone missing, his family in Assam has claimed, after they identified him in a video of the disturbing incident that has since gone viral.

The man was identified by his family as Hussain Ahmed Majumdar, 32, from Cachar district of Assam. He was travelling from Mumbai to Silchar via Kolkata on Flight 6E-2387 on Thursday, when he suffered a panic attack. A panic attack involves sudden episodes of intense fear that trigger physical reactions.

Two cabin members were helping him exit the aircraft when a passenger on an aisle seat slapped him, showed a video recorded by another passenger. The cabin members urged him not to get violent, while another passenger protested the violence. The assaulter was detained upon landing in Kolkata.

Meanwhile, Hussain's failure to reach Silchar worried his family. They told reporters on Friday evening that he has neither arrived nor contacted them over the phone and that his phone is switched off.

The man, who works at a hotel in Mumbai, had flown home on the same route multiple times in the past, said his family.

Initially, some family members had gone to Silchar airport on Friday morning to receive him, not aware of the assault episode. But he did not turn up there. Later, they identified him from the viral assault video and tried to contact him, but his mobile was switched off, said his father, Abdul Mannan Majumdar.

Neither IndiGo nor airport authorities could provide any information about his whereabouts, the family said, adding that they have also informed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials posted at the airport.

A missing complaint has also been filed at the local Udharbond Police Station.

IndiGo Airlines, confirming the action taken over the assault incident, said the unruly passenger was detained by the CISF at Kolkata airport, and legal proceedings have been initiated against him.

"We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol," IndiGo stated through a social media post.

The statement did not give out details about the man who was slapped.