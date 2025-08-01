Video: Man Suffers Panic Attack On Plane, Slapped By Fellow Passenger

A man was slapped by a fellow passenger on an IndiGo aircraft after he suffered a panic attack right after boarding the plane. The unruly passenger was asked by the pilot to leave the aircraft for assaulting his fellow traveller.

The disturbing incident was recorded by another flyer on the Mumbai-Kolkata flight today.

In the video, two cabin crew members were seen attending to the man and helping him exit the aircraft when he was slapped by a passenger sitting on an aisle seat.

"Sir, please don't do this," a flight attendant was heard saying.

The man who was recording the video also protested, saying, "Why did you hit him?"

To which the offender responded, "We are facing problems because of him".

"Yes, all of us are facing issues, but that doesn't mean that you will hit him," said the other flyer, who then asked the crew to get some water for the man who had a panic attack: "He is having a panic attack. Please get him some water".

IndiGo, in a statement, said, " We are aware of an incident involving a physical altercation on board one of our flights. Such unruly behaviour is completely unacceptable, and we strongly condemn any actions that compromise the safety and dignity of our passengers and crew."

The offender was handed over to the authorities.

"Our crew acted in accordance with established Standard Operating Procedures. The individual involved was identified as unruly and handed over to the security authorities upon arrival. All appropriate regulatory agencies have been duly informed, in line with protocol," the airline said in a statement.