32 Kg Unlabelled Noodles, 10 Kg Expired Chicken Found At Secunderabad Restaurant

Restaurants in Secunderabad were inspected by officials (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)
Food safety inspections were carried out at establishments in and around Secunderabad on December 18, 2024. When the task force inspected Golden Dragon Restaurant in Parklane, the FBO [Food Business Operator] did not provide Water analysis reports, Employee Health Records and FoSTac certificates of employees. The officials found and discarded synthetic food colours that they suspected of being used for food preparation. They also found 8 kilos of raw chicken that had expired on December 15 and 2 kilos of boneless chicken legs that had expired the day before the inspection (December 17). They seized 32 kilos of noodle packets as they did not have any labels.
Additionally, the team noted that the refrigerators were unhygienic and food items kept inside them were unlabelled. Moreover, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food articles were stored together in the fridge. The officials flagged other issues on the premises too. The floor of the kitchen was found to be slippery. Food waste was found in the drains and on the floor of the kitchen. Those handling the food handlers were not wearing aprons, hair caps, gloves etc. The windows had not been fitted with insect-proof screens.
Also Read: Kilos Of Unsafe Food Found At Restaurants In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Area
At Sarvi Restaurant and Bakery on MG Road in Secunderabad, the officials found that food articles like cashew biscuits, Osmania biscuits, Bournvita biscuits, etc. were unlabelled, lacking key details like manufacturing and best-before dates. The task force stated that the kitchen floor was untidy and unhygienic, as were the refrigerators on the premises. One part of the fridge was found to be rusted. The FBO had also not maintained temperature records for the refrigerators. The kitchen drains were filled with food waste. The windows did not have insect-proof screens. The food handlers were not wearing aprons, hair caps, gloves etc.
The team discovered that the containers used for making cakes were rusted. They also uncovered vegetables found stored in plastic trays which were deemed "very unhygienic." Moreover, the FBO did not provide Water analysis reports, Employee Health Records and FoSTac certificates of food handlers.
On the same day, the task force also inspected Begumpet near Secunderabad. At Chillies Restaurant in Paradise Circle, they observed a live cockroach infestation in the kitchen. Some food items in the refrigerator were not covered and none of the food articles had labels on them. The officials noted that veg and non-veg food items were being stored together in the refrigerators. Food and non-food articles were also kept together on the premises. The team seized expired food found in the restaurant's kitchen. They found food handlers without hair caps, gloves etc. The officials said that the flooring was patchy and that it was littered with food waste in some places. Food waste was also found to be clogging the kitchen drains. The requisite records/documentation, such as Water analysis reports, Employee Health Records and FoSTac certificates of food handlers were not provided by the FBO during the inspection.
Before this, the task force visited food establishments in Hyderabad's Kacheguda area. Read the complete article here and see what they discovered.