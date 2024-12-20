32 Kg Unlabelled Noodles, 10 Kg Expired Chicken Found At Secunderabad Restaurant

Restaurants in Secunderabad were inspected by officials (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

Food safety inspections were carried out at establishments in and around Secunderabad on December 18, 2024. When the task force inspected Golden Dragon Restaurant in Parklane, the FBO [Food Business Operator] did not provide Water analysis reports, Employee Health Records and FoSTac certificates of employees. The officials found and discarded synthetic food colours that they suspected of being used for food preparation. They also found 8 kilos of raw chicken that had expired on December 15 and 2 kilos of boneless chicken legs that had expired the day before the inspection (December 17). They seized 32 kilos of noodle packets as they did not have any labels.

Additionally, the team noted that the refrigerators were unhygienic and food items kept inside them were unlabelled. Moreover, vegetarian and non-vegetarian food articles were stored together in the fridge. The officials flagged other issues on the premises too. The floor of the kitchen was found to be slippery. Food waste was found in the drains and on the floor of the kitchen. Those handling the food handlers were not wearing aprons, hair caps, gloves etc. The windows had not been fitted with insect-proof screens.

𝗚𝗼𝗹𝗱𝗲𝗻 𝗗𝗿𝗮𝗴𝗼𝗻 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗹𝗮𝗻𝗲, 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱

18.12.2024



* Water analysis reports, Employee Health Records and Fostac certificates of employees were not provided.



* Synthetic food colors were found and discarded on suspicion of use… pic.twitter.com/1XS6z5d0Tv — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 19, 2024

Also Read: Kilos Of Unsafe Food Found At Restaurants In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Area

At Sarvi Restaurant and Bakery on MG Road in Secunderabad, the officials found that food articles like cashew biscuits, Osmania biscuits, Bournvita biscuits, etc. were unlabelled, lacking key details like manufacturing and best-before dates. The task force stated that the kitchen floor was untidy and unhygienic, as were the refrigerators on the premises. One part of the fridge was found to be rusted. The FBO had also not maintained temperature records for the refrigerators. The kitchen drains were filled with food waste. The windows did not have insect-proof screens. The food handlers were not wearing aprons, hair caps, gloves etc.

The team discovered that the containers used for making cakes were rusted. They also uncovered vegetables found stored in plastic trays which were deemed "very unhygienic." Moreover, the FBO did not provide Water analysis reports, Employee Health Records and FoSTac certificates of food handlers.

𝗦𝗮𝗿𝘃𝗶 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗕𝗮𝗸𝗲𝗿𝘆, 𝗠𝗚 𝗥𝗼𝗮𝗱, 𝗦𝗲𝗰𝘂𝗻𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗱

18.12.2024



* Water analysis reports, Employee Health Records and Fostac certificates of food handlers were not provided.



* The containers used for preparing cakes were rusted.



* Food… pic.twitter.com/vSI8fTQdAG — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 19, 2024

On the same day, the task force also inspected Begumpet near Secunderabad. At Chillies Restaurant in Paradise Circle, they observed a live cockroach infestation in the kitchen. Some food items in the refrigerator were not covered and none of the food articles had labels on them. The officials noted that veg and non-veg food items were being stored together in the refrigerators. Food and non-food articles were also kept together on the premises. The team seized expired food found in the restaurant's kitchen. They found food handlers without hair caps, gloves etc. The officials said that the flooring was patchy and that it was littered with food waste in some places. Food waste was also found to be clogging the kitchen drains. The requisite records/documentation, such as Water analysis reports, Employee Health Records and FoSTac certificates of food handlers were not provided by the FBO during the inspection.

Task force team has conducted inspections in Begumpet and Secunderabad areas on 18.12.2024.



𝗖𝗵𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗮𝘂𝗿𝗮𝗻𝘁, 𝗣𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗱𝗶𝘀𝗲 𝗖𝗶𝗿𝗰𝗹𝗲, 𝗕𝗲𝗴𝘂𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁



* Water analysis reports, Employee Health Records and Fostac certificates of food handlers were… pic.twitter.com/huFW5AbUh8 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) December 19, 2024

Before this, the task force visited food establishments in Hyderabad's Kacheguda area. Read the complete article here and see what they discovered.