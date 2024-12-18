Kilos Of Unsafe Food Found At Restaurants In Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills Area

Food safety issues were flagged at Hyderabad restaurants (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

On December 13, 2024, a food safety task force inspected the restaurants in Jubilee Hills in Hyderabad. The team have shared some details about the food safety violations found at two establishments. At Daily Rituals, located on Road No. 45 in Jubilee Hills, the officials seized several food items that were found to violate labelling regulations. These included broken kaju (9 kg), moong dal (20 kg), kabuli channa (12 kg), mushroom (200 g), and shrimp paste (2.8 kg). The task force also seized 280 ml of Biryani Flavor (expired on October 2, 2024) and 180 grams of Samosa Pastry (expired on November 28, 2024).

The officials discovered that some food articles in the refrigerator did not have labels. They also observed that the refrigerators were not cleaned properly. Additionally, the floor was wet due to the littering of food waste at certain places. Food waste was also found to be accumulated in the drains. Moreover, the task force noted that "the premises had adequate lighting but lighting fixtures were not provided." The restaurant had not displayed its FSSAI License prominently. Water analysis reports, Pest Control records and FoSTaC certificates of employees were not provided during the inspection.

On the same day, the task force visited Heart Cup Coffee Restaurant and Bar in Jubilee Hills. Here, too, the requisite Water analysis reports, Pest Control records and FoSTaC certificates of employees were not provided. The team stated that the refrigerators were not cleaned properly. Raw meat like chicken, mutton, etc had been dumped in the refrigerator in an unhygienic manner, which may cause contamination, as per the officials. They also observed a live cockroach infestation in the kitchen. They noted that the floor of the kitchen did not have drains that would enable the removal of food waste. The flooring was patchy and littered with food waste. Additionally, the kitchen ceiling was covered with soot. The exhaust was deemed greasy and unclean. The officials found the walls to be oily, and some of its tiles were broken.

That's not all. The task force found expired food articles, including Kissan Tomato Paste (6 kg), Vanaspathi (10 kg), oregano (1 kg) and peri peri marinade (8 kg). They were promptly discarded. The officials also got rid of veggies such as tomatoes and potatoes that were found to be spoiled.

