Rat And Cockroach Infestation, Expired Food And More Issues Flagged At Restaurants In Hyderabad's Lakdikapul Area

Food safety issues were found at restaurants in Lakdikapul (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

A food safety task force undertook inspections of establishments in Hyderabad's Lakdikapul area on November 26, 2024. At Khan-E-Khas, the officials found out that the food business was operational without a valid FSSAI license. The necessary documents like Pest Control Records, Medical Fitness Certificates and Water analysis reports were unavailable. The team found food leftover from the day before in the kitchen and discarded it on the spot. They saw that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items had been stored together in the fridge.

Additionally, they made note of patchy flooring with broken tiles, water stagnations, lack of insect-proof screens, the unhygienic condition of a refrigerator and rat faecal matter on storage shelves. Based on this observation, the task force suggested that a rat infestation on the premises was a possibility. The officials flagged another issue, stating, "The design of the kitchen premises doesn't provide adequate working space and to carry out the proper cleaning process."

Task force team has conducted inspections in Lakdikapul area on 26.11.2024.



𝗞𝗵𝗮𝗻-𝗘-𝗞𝗵𝗮𝘀, 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗱𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗹



* The FBO is operating the food business without valid FSSAI license.



* Leftover food from the previous day was found in kitchen and hence discarded on the… pic.twitter.com/giPAw5fJQD — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 27, 2024

Also Read: Food Safety Issues Found At Two Nutraceutical Manufacturing Units In Hyderabad

Next, they inspected Shahi Dastarkhwan in Lakdikapul. The task force observed a live cockroach infestation on the first-floor kitchen premises. They found that drain water had stagnated in drains "due to accumulation of food waste." They also made note of greasy walls, shedding particles on the ceiling and patchy flooring with broken tiles. Moreover, they discovered that the kitchen premises did not have insect-proof screens to avoid the entry of pests. There were other problems at the restaurant. The officials had to get rid of expired food items including Mango Masala, Coconut Milk and Keora water, which were found in the store room.

𝗦𝗵𝗮𝗵𝗶 𝗗𝗮𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗵𝗮𝗻, 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗱𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗹

26.11.2024



* Walls were found to be greasy and ceiling found with shedding particles. Flooring found be patchy with broken tiles and water stagnation observed.



* Kitchen premises not fitted with insect proof screen to avoid… pic.twitter.com/xVlULJSqDt — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 27, 2024

Also Read: Around 19000 Litres Of Bottled Water Seized For Violation Of Norms In Hyderabad

On November 26, the task force also visited an establishment named "Bademiyan Kababs" in the Ladkikapul area of Hyderabad. The FBO [Food Business Operator] had not displayed a copy of its food license on the premises. The Pest Control Records, Medical Fitness Certificates and Water analysis reports were not available. Those handling the food were not wearing hair caps and gloves. The premises were found to be "open to the outside environment" and lacked proper insect-proof screens to keep out pests and dust. The officials found cobwebs in the kitchen. They stated that food articles kept in the refrigerator were not labelled properly. They also discovered synthetic food colours, which they suspected were being used in kebabs and Chinese dishes.

𝗕𝗮𝗱𝗲𝗺𝗶𝘆𝗮𝗻 𝗞𝗮𝗯𝗮𝗯𝘀, 𝗟𝗮𝗸𝗱𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗽𝘂𝗹

26.11.2024



* FBO did not display the copy of the food license at the premises.



* Cobwebs observed inside kitchen premises.



* Food articles stores inside the refrigerator were not labelled properly.



* Pest Control Records,… pic.twitter.com/4mZPBElG37 — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 27, 2024

The food safety task force has been inspecting different types of establishments related to food and drink in recent types. Some days ago, the officials went to two ginger garlic paste manufacturing units in Hyderabad's Katedan area. Based on the findings of their inspections, they suspended both their licenses. Click here to read the full story.