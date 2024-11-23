Food Safety Issues Found At Two Nutraceutical Manufacturing Units In Hyderabad

The officials found expired items and seized stock too (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

Food safety officials inspected two nutraceutical manufacturing units in IDA Mallapur in Hyderabad recently. On November 20, 2024, the task force visited Vin Biomed. They found and discovered several items beyond their best-before dates. These included raw materials like food colour mixture, essences and CyanoCobalamin (Vitamin B12). Additionally, they discovered that raw materials like chocolate powder (500g) and vanilla powder (500g) lacked proper labelling with details like Manufacturing date, Use by dates and FSSAI License and Logo. The task force seized 6 kilos of Co-Enzyme Q10 (Nutra) Powder stock worth Rs 50000, as it had an invalid FSSAI License on its label. They also seized 17 kilos of MK cocoa powder worth Rs 6800, as it did not have an FSSAI License and Batch Number displayed on it. Furthermore, it was found that the labels of packed items such as Multivitamin tablet sheets did not have the Consumer Care Number printed on them.

The team made note of several other issues. No FoSTaC (Food Safety Training and Certification) trained personnel were available at the premises. There was water stagnation near the mixing area. The premises lacked insect-proof screens and the doors were not closely fitted to keep pests out. In the food preparation and packing area, the false thermocol ceiling was hanging loosely and was shedding particles. The officials also stated that there was no Internal Testing Laboratory on the premises. The FBO [Food Business Operator] did not have Test Reports for prepared food articles. The Food Recall Mechanism and Cleaning Schedule Records were also unavailable.

The following day, on November 21, 2024, the officials inspected Nuvista Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd in IDA Mallapur. They discovered that the premises lacked adequate ventilation and lighting. Flaking plaster and shedding particles were observed on the walls and ceiling. The store room walls were damaged and there was water seepage. Some of the food handlers found were not wearing headcaps and gloves. The task force stated that the FBO had "not maintained appropriate documentation and records properly." It had not displayed a copy of its FSSAI licence on the premises. Medical fitness certificates for the food handlers were unavailable. The team also noted, "No internal and external audit system witnessed. There is no effective consumer complaint redressal mechanism."

Before this, the food safety task force conducted inspections of two ginger-garlic paste manufacturing units in Hyderabad's Katedan area on November 19, 2024. Several violations were found at both establishments. The officials later stated that they had accordingly suspended their licences. Click here to read the full story.

