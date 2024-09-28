Synthetic Food Colours Found At 3 Restaurants In Hyderabad's Khairatabad Area - Inspections Uncover

Food safety violations were found in Hyderabad's Khairatabad area (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

The task force from Telangana's Commissioner Of Food Safety inspected restaurants in Hyderabad's Khairatabad area recently. Apart from other violations, synthetic food colours were found in three of them. The officials visited Hotel Amrutha Castle on September 25, 2024. The establishment had not displayed a copy of its FSSAI License copy on the premises. It had failed to maintain temperature records for refrigerators. The team noted that the food handlers were not wearing hair caps and gloves. The officials found wide-ranging hygiene and food safety issues, including unlabelled food in the fridge, live cockroach infestation (in the kitchen and storage area), patchy flooring, water stagnation, cobwebs and shedding particles, among others. The task force discovered expired food rose water, expired baking powder and synthetic food colours. The colours were "suspected of being used in Chinese items". All of these problematic articles were discarded on the spot. The officials also noted that the FIFO [First In, First Out] was not being followed for food in the storage area.

On the same day, the officials went to Three Cheers Restaurant in Khairatabad. The establishment had not displayed its FSSAI License copy at a prominent location. The temperature records for refrigerators had not been maintained. Pest control records and Medical fitness certificates were unavailable. Dustbins were kept open and lacked proper lids. The kitchen table was deemed "unhygienic". Food items stored in the refrigerator were covered but did not have labels. The officials found synthetic food colours that they suspected were being used in Chinese dishes. They were discarded. The task force also stated that the store room was "found to be narrow with limited space for storing and working."

The task force also conducted inspections at Poorna Restaurant on September 25. The officials discovered that the refrigerator there was in an unhygienic condition. Food items stored inside were not covered and not labelled. The task force found rotten and damaged tomatoes and ginger, which they then discarded. They also got rid of synthetic food colours suspected of being used in cooking. The officials noted that the food handlers were not wearing hair caps, aprons and gloves. The windows and doors were not closely fitted with insect-proof screens to prevent pests from entering. The team also found that the temperature records for refrigerators, medical fitness certificates and pest control records were not available. The true copy of the restaurant's FSSAI license had also not been displayed in a prominent place.

