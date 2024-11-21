Officials Suspend Licenses Of Two Ginger-Garlic Paste Manufacturing Units In Hyderabad

The officials also collected samples for lab analysis (Photo Credit: X/ cfs_telangana)

A food safety task force undertook inspections of two manufacturing units in Hyderabad's Katedan area on November 19, 2024. Several violations were flagged at both establishments. The officials later revealed that they have accordingly suspended their licenses. Firstly, at SKR Food Products, the team seized 1000 kilos of ginger-garlic paste "on suspicion of adulteration and substandard quality." They collected samples to be sent to the lab for a detailed analysis. The officials stated that the manufacturing unit was "highly unhygienic." They noted water stagnation on the premises as well as loose, flaky plaster and particles shedding on the roof above the grinding and packing area. They also observed that the premises did not have insect-proof screens and were thus exposed to the outside environment.

Another issue at this establishment was the lack of records. The task force said that the medical fitness certificates for food handlers, pest control records for the premises and water analysis reports were unavailable with FBO [Food Business Operator].

Task force team has conducted inspections in Katedan area on 19.11.2024.



𝗦𝗞𝗥 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱 𝗣𝗿𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝘀, 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗻



* Medical fitness certificates for food handlers, Pest control records and Water analysis reports not available with FBO.



* Manufacturing premises found… pic.twitter.com/IUYX6V5qnm — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 20, 2024

Also Read: Around 19000 Litres Of Bottled Water Seized For Violation Of Norms In Hyderabad

The other unit they inspected was Umani Foods International in Katedan. Here, the officials discovered that operations were running "without any name board and address details displayed at the premises." Moreover, the FBO initially obstructed the inspection team from entering. The officials found 50 kilos of a synthetic food colour (Tatrazine) in a store room. They suspected it was being used while making the ginger garlic paste and thus seized it. They also seized 400 kilos of packed paste and collected samples for lab analysis.

The task force stated that the manufacturing premises were "highly unhygienic." It was kept open to the outside premises from the back, there was water stagnation near the cleaning and grinding areas, and cobwebs were observed on the walls and ceiling. Additionally, the food handlers were not wearing hair caps, gloves and aprons. Their medical fitness certificates were unavailable with the FBO. The pest control records for premises and water analysis reports for water used as an ingredient were not available either.

𝗨𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗶 𝗙𝗼𝗼𝗱𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗿𝗻𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹, 𝗞𝗮𝘁𝗲𝗱𝗮𝗻

19.11.2024



* The premises was found to be running without any name board and address details displayed at the premises. The FBO initially obstructed the entry of food safety officials for inspection.



* Synthetic… pic.twitter.com/K9mDlu3PFU — Commissioner of Food Safety, Telangana (@cfs_telangana) November 20, 2024

The following day (November 20), the task force revealed that the licenses of both these units were suspended "based on the observations during the inspections and under the provisions of FSS Act, 2006." It has directed the establishments to cease operations immediately. The officials added that "Further action pertaining to criminal and other civil provisions will be taken based on the lab analysis reports."

Before this, the officials inspected a ginger garlic paste manufacturing unit in the Khammam district of Telangana. Apart from other problems, they found and seized 960 Kilos of Paste suspected to be adulterated and being sold at an "abnormally low price." Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Officials Find Expired Food Items At 3 Restaurants In Telangana's Nagole Area