Rain Havoc In Hyderabad: Waterlogging, Traffic Jams, Power Outages

Hyderabad was subjected to yet another spell of sudden and intense rain on Thursday evening, that led to severe waterlogging, traffic jams, and power outages, particularly affecting commuters during the evening rush hour.

The heavy downpour caused widespread chaos and brought the city to a standstill. The IT corridor and surrounding areas bore the brunt of Thursday's rain. Gachibowli recorded a staggering 123.5 mm of rainfall, with Khajaguda Sports Complex receiving a similar amount.

Other severely affected localities included Srinagar Colony, Khairatabad, Banjara Hills, Jubilee Hills, Ameerpet, Manikonda and Shaikpet.

Traffic was reported to be moving at a snail's pace on major roads, with many motorists, especially those on two-wheelers, struggling to navigate through waist-deep water. The Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police were on high alert, issuing warnings and trying to manage the gridlock. The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams were deployed to clear waterlogged areas, fallen trees, and broken wires.

In a precautionary measure, one gate of the Himayath Sagar reservoir was opened to release surplus water into the Musi River, a response to the continuous rainfall in the catchment areas.

The weather department has issued a forecast for continued rainfall. Today, Friday, Hyderabad is expected to have cloudy skies with a high probability of light to moderate rain or thunderstorms, particularly during the evening and night. Isolated intense spells are also possible, accompanied by gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

The forecast for Saturday indicates that the city will continue to experience rainy conditions, with a high chance of rain both during the day and at night. Temperatures are expected to be around 27 degrees Celsius, with gusty winds and a high chance of precipitation.

Residents and commuters are advised to be cautious, as more water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas is expected. Authorities are urging people to avoid unnecessary travel and stay indoors, especially during predicted intense spells of rain.