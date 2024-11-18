Around 19000 Litres Of Bottled Water Seized For Violation Of Norms In Hyderabad

The officials also said that action will be taken against the supplier (Photo: X/ cfs_telangana)

The task force representing Telangana's food safety department has been inspecting various types of food establishments in the state. In the past few months, many eating joints in Hyderabad were found to be violating regulations. More recently, the officials flagged a grave concern at a bottled water supplier in the Kachiguda area. On November 14, 2024, an inspection was carried out on the premises of K2 King Aqua and Beverages. The food safety officers revealed that they seized stocks of around 19000 litres "for violation of FSS [Food Safety & Standards] prescribed norms".

The seized stock included 5400 litres worth of 1-litre bottles marked "Brislehri" and 6108 litres worth of half-litre bottles with the same name. The team also seized "Kelvey" bottles (1172 litres in 1-litre containers and 6480 litres in half-litre containers). 108 litres of "Nature's Pure" bottled water in half-litre receptacles was also found to be substandard. The total seized stock amounted to 19268 litres exactly, as per the officials.

The officials discovered that the TDS (Total Dissolved Solids) levels of some of the bottled water at the establishment were lower than the prescribed 75 mg per litre. They also said that "Further action will be taken as per the provisions of the FSS Act."

What Does TDS Mean?

TDS stands for Total Dissolved Solids. It measures the total amount of dissolved substances present in water, including minerals, salts, metals, and other organic and inorganic matter. High TDS levels (beyond the particular prescribed limit) generally indicate low-quality water that could be unsafe to drink. However, extremely low TDS can also be a problem, as it may imply the lack of essential minerals in water.

