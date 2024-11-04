Zomato CEO Responds To Discovery Of Food With 'Future Date Of Packing' At Hyderabad Warehouse

Zomato's CEO has responded to an issued flagged at a warehouse (Photo: X/ deepigoyal)

On October 29, 2024, a food safety task force inspected a Zomato Hyperpure warehouse located in Kukatpally in Hyderabad. (Hyperpure by Zomato supplies hotels, restaurants and caterers with fresh produce, groceries, meat, packaging, consumables, kitchen equipment, etc.). During their inspection, the officials found 18 kilos of button mushrooms with a "future date of packing". The packaging date read as October 30, 2024, whereas the inspection was conducted the day before. Although some other issues were flagged too, this particular discovery made headlines and received a lot of attention online.



On November 4, 2024, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to X to address the news. In a now-viral post, he acknowledged that 90 packets of button mushrooms with an incorrect packaging date were found by the food safety officials. However, he claimed that they had already been "identified by our warehouse team and were rejected during an inward QC." He explained that such an incident was "not usual" and stemmed from "a manual typing error on the vendor's side." Nevertheless, Deepinder Goyal said that the concerned vendor has been delisted from Zomato's database.

Furthermore, he wrote, "At Hyperpure, we have stringent inward guidelines and tech systems that helped our teams to identify this error in time. We are committed to upholding industry food safety standards and are focused on not compromising on product quality at any stage of the supply chain. The recent food safety inspection at our Hyderabad warehouse resulted in the Hyperpure warehouse achieving an A+ rating, highest benchmark in their ranking." Check out his full post below:

Hello all - just want to clarify that the fssai team noted that 90 packets of button mushrooms had incorrect packaging date - these were already identified by our warehouse team and were rejected during an inward QC. This is not usual, and was due to a manual typing error on the… — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) November 4, 2024

Before this, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took the internet by storm when he revealed his response to those asking for free passes for the Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024, headlined by Dua Lipa. Click here to read the full story.

