'Left On Seen' - How Zomato CEO Reacted To Those Asking For Free Concert Tickets

Dua Lipa is set to headline Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024
Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to X to announce key details for this year's 'Zomato Feeding India Concert' (ZFIC). The event, which is set to take place in Mumbai on November 30, will be headlined by "global pop icon" Dua Lipa. In the post dated August 23, Goyal wrote, "ZFIC is our endeavour to strengthen India's resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in the country through community mobilisation. This is just the beginning of the movement and I couldn't be more excited!" The news of a concert in India featuring a star like Dua Lipa has generated a lot of buzz online.
A few days later, on August 26, Goyal shared an update about the much-awaited event on X. He also revealed that he had been contacted by people requesting free concert tickets. He wrote, "PS - I've been getting a lot of messages for free passes to the concert. Interestingly, all these requests are from people who can very well pay for these tickets. At my end, I am leaving all such messages on seen. I request everyone to please buy these tickets, it's one step in supporting the cause of eradicating malnutrition and hunger in India."
The original post and this update have grabbed many eyeballs online. Check out some of the reactions to both below:
Deepinder Goyal frequently shares important announcements and behind-the-scenes glimpses into how Zomato works on social media. Last month, he posted about unveiling a new app feature, which allows people to delete their order history. It seems to have been launched in response to a particular concern. The post went viral and received a range of reactions online. Click here to read the full story.
