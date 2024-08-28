'Left On Seen' - How Zomato CEO Reacted To Those Asking For Free Concert Tickets

Dua Lipa is set to headline Zomato Feeding India Concert 2024

Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal took to X to announce key details for this year's 'Zomato Feeding India Concert' (ZFIC). The event, which is set to take place in Mumbai on November 30, will be headlined by "global pop icon" Dua Lipa. In the post dated August 23, Goyal wrote, "ZFIC is our endeavour to strengthen India's resolve to eradicate malnutrition and hunger in the country through community mobilisation. This is just the beginning of the movement and I couldn't be more excited!" The news of a concert in India featuring a star like Dua Lipa has generated a lot of buzz online.

Also Read: Zomato Launches New 'Order Scheduling' Feature In Select Cities

A few days later, on August 26, Goyal shared an update about the much-awaited event on X. He also revealed that he had been contacted by people requesting free concert tickets. He wrote, "PS - I've been getting a lot of messages for free passes to the concert. Interestingly, all these requests are from people who can very well pay for these tickets. At my end, I am leaving all such messages on seen. I request everyone to please buy these tickets, it's one step in supporting the cause of eradicating malnutrition and hunger in India."

We have already hit 300k registrations on the "notify me when tickets open up" for the Zomato Feeding India Concert with @DUALIPA! Thank you everyone for showing so much love! Pre-sale for all HSBC card holders goes live tomorrow.



PS – I've been getting a lot of messages for… https://t.co/VGcUBQfKRb — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) August 26, 2024

Also Read: "You Can See Live Order Count": Internet Is Divided Over Zomato's New Feature

The original post and this update have grabbed many eyeballs online. Check out some of the reactions to both below:

Was so upset that you left me on seen, I ordered from Swiggy. — Kun (@Yokuntweet) August 26, 2024

Asking for free passes to a charity concert is crazyyyy 😭😭😭😭😭 — 𝔸𝕣𝕚 🇵🇸🕊️💔 (@AriUTDx) August 26, 2024

“One Click is all it takes…”



If this is not on the billboards of Zomato's event entry… there's no fun! — vivan. (@VivanVatsa) August 23, 2024

I just hope @DUALIPA Lipa won't be levitating our food orders away.



It'll be fun if she delivers an order or two though! — Billion Dollar Business Stories (@billion_DBS) August 23, 2024

Deepinder Goyal frequently shares important announcements and behind-the-scenes glimpses into how Zomato works on social media. Last month, he posted about unveiling a new app feature, which allows people to delete their order history. It seems to have been launched in response to a particular concern. The post went viral and received a range of reactions online. Click here to read the full story.

Also Read: Swiggy CEO Recalls First Day Of Launch 10 Years Ago, "Ended The Day With Zero Orders"