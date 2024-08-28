Swiggy CEO Recalls First Day Of Launch 10 Years Ago, 'Ended The Day With Zero Orders'

Online food delivery platform Swiggy was launched in August 2014.

Ordering food online has become a common practice in several Indian households. Whether hosting a party for 20 people or craving hot chocolate at night, food delivery apps deliver your favourite dishes from multiple restaurants to your doorstep in a reasonable time. One of the top online food ordering companies in India is Swiggy, which completed 10 years in business in August 2024. Reflecting on their journey, Swiggy CEO and Co-founder Sriharsha Majety talked about the first day of their launch.

Taking to his LinkedIn handle, Majety shared that Swiggy did not receive a single order on the day of their launch. "When we launched Swiggy on August 6, 2014, we ended the day with zero orders. The next day, we got our first-ever order, marking the true beginning of our journey," he wrote.

Analysing their growth from the first year to now, the CEO continued, "Amongst our earliest partners was Truffles, which started with just two orders a day on Swiggy. Since then, they've done as many as 7261 orders in a single day, showcasing how far we've come together." Majety also thanked Swiggy's other initial partner restaurants "who believed in us when food delivery was still an emerging concept."

Talking about Swiggy becoming "a household phrase across the country", the CEO added, "Today, we proudly partner with over 300,000 restaurants. Much of our success is thanks to those early adopters who didn't just join us but became core to our journey. Their support helped make 'Swiggy it' a household phrase across the country."

Along with Sriharsha Majety, Swiggy was co-founded by Nandan Reddy and Rahul Jaimini. Among food delivery platforms, Swiggy remains in competition with Zomato, a multinational restaurant aggregator and food delivery company, founded in 2008.