Barbeque Nation, Nine O Nine Pub In Hyderabad's Kothapet Inspected By Food Safety Officials

Restaurants, cloud kitchens and other types of food establishments in Hyderabad have come under the scanner of Telangana's Food Safety Department in recent times. Through a series of inspections conducted in various regions, dedicated task force teams have uncovered wide-ranging violations. Some eating joints have also been issued notices. On August 23, 2024, the task force visited Hyderabad's Kothapet area for inspections. It has shared details about two of the establishments so far. Firstly, Barbeque Nation was found to be following some of the requisite protocols. For example, the food handlers were wearing hair caps and aprons. The premises were fitted with insect-proof screens and doors were closely fitted, the team noted. Medical fitness certificates and pest control records were available with the FBO (Food Business Operator). It also displayed a true copy of the restaurant's FSSAI licenses near the entrance.

However, the officials discovered a few issues too. For example, dustbins were found open without proper lids inside the kitchen premises. Broken tiles were observed near the live kitchen. The team discarded damaged potatoes found on the spot.

On the same day, the task force conducted inspections at Nine O Nine Pub in Kothapet. The establishment was found to be adhering to certain rules. The officials noted that food handlers were wearing hair caps and aprons. Pest control records of the FBO were available, and the FSSAI license's true copy was displayed at the billing counter. However, some violations were also discovered. The officials stated that there was water stagnation in the drain inside the kitchen premises "due to patchy surface." They discarded synthetic food colours found inside the store room, as they suspected it was being used in food preparation. They also noted that the "window and door inside the kitchen premises were found without any insect-proof screen." As for records, the food handlers' medical fitness certificates and water analysis reports for RO water (used in the kitchen) were unavailable.

The previous week, the task force undertook inspections at food establishments in and around Secunderabad and Musheerabad. Violations found included expired food, suspected use of synthetic colours, water stagnation, lack of records and several more. Read the complete article here.

