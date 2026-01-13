Food Authority Seizes 7,210 Kg Of Adulterated Ghee In Uttar Pradesh

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) conducted multiple food safety checks across different parts of the country last week. The raids uncovered several violations - from the sale of adulterated food items and the use of spoiled ingredients in street food, to non-compliance with food safety regulations. Taking to their official Instagram handle, the FSSAI shared updates on recent raids and inspections carried out in Kasganj and Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh, as well as in Ponda, Goa.

On 6 January 2026, the Uttar Pradesh Food Safety Department, in a joint operation with Mohanpur Police, seized 7,210 kg of adulterated ghee in Kasganj. Goods valued at approximately Rs 14.5 lakh were recovered during the operation. Two individuals have been arrested, and an FIR has been registered in connection with the case.

On 9 January 2026, the Food Safety and Drug Administration (FSDA) team in Jhansi conducted late-night checks at the Jhansi Festival fair using Dome-24 technology and identified rancid (spoiled) oils, which were promptly removed on the spot.

On 11 January 2026, an inspection drive was conducted in Ponda Taluka, Goa, to ensure hygiene and licensing compliance by the Goa Food Safety Department. Four food business operators (FBOs) were fined a total of Rs 8,000 for failing to act on previous Section 31 notices and continuing to operate in insanitary conditions without valid FSSAI registrations.

Additionally, two premises were fined under COTPA (Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003) for failing to display 'No Smoking' boards. Three other premises have been issued fresh directives to comply with safety standards within a stipulated timeframe.

These enforcement actions reflect ongoing efforts to curb food adulteration and uphold safety standards for consumers.