Festive Food Alert: Delhi Tests Paneer, Mawa, Edible Oils Ahead Of Holi

With Holi around the corner and sweet shops witnessing a surge in demand for paneer, khoya (mawa) and mithai, food safety teams across Delhi are stepping up inspections.

In a citywide enforcement drive conducted on directions of Health Minister Dr. Pankaj Singh, officials collected 66 food samples from wholesale mandis, retail markets, roadside food stalls and outer Delhi areas.

According to officials, 54 samples were taken for surveillance while 12 were lifted as legal samples, which can lead to action if found non-compliant.

Photo Credit: iStock

What's Under The Scanner?

The checks span high-demand festive staples:

Paneer and khoya (mawa) sold in major dairy mandis

Prepared foods and ready-to-eat items

Spices, salts and condiments

Pulses, grains and cereal products

Edible oils and fats

Dairy products

Officials said pulses and cereal-based items received special attention due to their heavy use during Holi celebrations.

Inspection teams were deployed at major khoya and paneer mandis to verify quality standards. But the drive has not been limited to organised markets. Authorities also inspected production units operating inside residential clusters, where paneer and khoya are often prepared and supplied locally.

Border Checks Tightened

With dairy products entering the capital from neighbouring states, surveillance has also been stepped up at Delhi's border entry points to check the inflow of paneer and mawa.

Food safety teams will remain active through the weekend as Holi shopping peaks.

"No adulterated sweets or food items will be allowed to be sold in Delhi under any circumstances," Dr. Pankaj Kumar Singh said.