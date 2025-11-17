Fake Nandini Ghee In Bengaluru Sparks Concern. 3 Ways To Check Purity Of Ghee

Adulterated ghee has become an increasingly worrying issue in India, with consumers often unaware that the product they trust for daily consumption may contain cheap oils, artificial colours or even animal fat. The latest incident in Bengaluru involving fake 'Nandini' ghee has once again highlighted how widespread and organised such adulteration can be. In a major crackdown, city police have unearthed a large interstate racket that was manufacturing and selling fake ghee using the brand 'Nandini', one of South India's most trusted dairy products owned by the Karnataka Co-operative Milk Producers' Federation (KMF).

8,136 Litres Of Fake Ghee Busted

According to officials, the operation involved adulterated ghee produced in Tamil Nadu, transported to Bengaluru and sold under fake Nandini packaging. A joint team from the Central Crime Branch's Special Investigation Squad and the Karnataka Milk Federation's Vigilance Wing carried out multiple raids on Friday (14 November).

Investigators searched godowns, shops and vehicles linked to Krishna Enterprises in Chamarajpet's Nanjamba Agrahara, believed to be the hub of operations. A vehicle transporting adulterated ghee already packed in counterfeit Nandini sachets and bottles was intercepted.

Poor-grade palm oil, coconut oil and other substances suspected to be used for mixing were recovered. Samples are also being tested to determine whether animal fat was used, officials said. The police seized assets worth Rs 1.26 crore, including 8,136 litres of fake ghee valued at Rs 56.95 lakh. Click here for more details.

With the bust drawing attention to rampant adulteration, consumers are now asking the most crucial question: How can one tell if the ghee at home is actually pure?

How To Check If Your Ghee Is Pure: 3 Simple Tests

Ghee is widely used in Indian kitchens and often purchased in bulk. While laboratory testing gives the most accurate results, several simple home techniques can help identify purity. According to Consultant Nutritionist Rupali Datta, here are some reliable methods:

1. The Texture (Palm Rub) Test

Take a small spoonful of ghee and rub it vigorously on your palm. Pure ghee begins to melt quickly because of its low melting point and smooth texture.

Pure ghee: Melts uniformly and leaves a warm, buttery aroma.

Melts uniformly and leaves a warm, buttery aroma. Adulterated ghee: May leave behind granules or a solid residue, indicating the presence of additives or vegetable oils.

This test works because pure cow ghee softens almost instantly at body temperature, while adulterants often remain coarse.

2. The Temperature (Heating) Test

Place a spoonful of ghee in a pan and heat it gently. Observe how it behaves when exposed to direct heat.

Pure ghee: Melts quickly and turns a deep golden or dark brown. It may release a nutty fragrance typical of clarified butter.

Melts quickly and turns a deep golden or dark brown. It may release a nutty fragrance typical of clarified butter. Adulterated ghee: Takes longer to melt and may turn a pale yellow instead of browning. This suggests the presence of blended oils that do not react like milk fat.

This method is especially useful when testing ghee purchased in large jars or loose packaging.

3. The Bottle (Sugar) Test

Transfer a small amount of ghee into a transparent bottle. Add a pinch of sugar, close the bottle and shake well. Leave it undisturbed for a few minutes.

Pure ghee: No coloured residue settles at the bottom.

No coloured residue settles at the bottom. Adulterated ghee: A reddish or pinkish layer forms at the base, indicating chemical additives or adulterants reacting with the sugar.

This is a classic detection method used in many households to check for synthetic colours or cheap fats.

With adulteration rackets becoming more sophisticated, it is advisable to perform one of these tests whenever you buy a new batch of ghee, especially from unfamiliar sources. Making ghee at home remains the safest option. Click here to learn how to make pure ghee at home.